The Washington Commanders are officially entering the Sam Howell era for the 2023 season. The second-year quarterback will officially take over the starting role with a chance to make it his after the Commanders have rolled through several seasons with bridge quarterbacks.

The franchise begins the year with a week 1 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals at home which should likely give them a 1-0 start to the season if all goes to plan. That leaves the question of how will the rest of their season fare? Are they bound for the playoffs? Will any players take home awards at the end of the year?

Check out some of the bold predictions below for how the Commanders' season will unfold:

1. The Commanders will make the playoffs

Though the Washington Commanders ranked fourth in a stacked NFC East division in 2022, this doesn't mean they'll stay at the cellar of the division. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants all made the playoffs in 2022 while the Commanders failed to make the tournament.

Still, this doesn't mean that the team doesn't have a shot. The NFC East has historically been one of the most inconsistent divisions, with none of the four teams repeating as division champs in back-to-back years since the early 2000s. This uncertainty gives the Commanders a good shot at making the leap.

The Commanders also have shot because they have a talented roster that is arguably better than the Giants, who made the playoffs last year. Sam Howell is a bit of a question mark, but Washington has talented players at wide receiver, running back, along with a stout defensive line. With the NFC having a lot fewer contenders than the AFC, don't be surprised if the Commanders sneak in the tournament.

2. Emmanuel Forbes wins defensive rookie of the year

While rookie cornerback Forbes was a surprise pick by the Commanders at 16th overall, the Mississippi State product is a known ballhawk which will bode favorably for him in the DROY race.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

As of now, the five favorites for DROY are Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, and Las Vegas Raiders DE Tyree Wilson.

Though he is not favored, Emmanuel Forbes can continue put himself in the conversation for DROY if he continues his ballhawk streak. If he picks off six passes like he did during his final year in college, don't be surprised if he snags the award, like Marcus Peters did in 2015 when he picked off eight passes.

3. Two receivers eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time since 2016

Outside of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders have been more or less lacking at the receiver position. However, the franchise took Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in hopes of adding a premiere option next to McLaurin.

In 12 games during his rookie year, Dotson put up a solid 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. He is already getting set though for a much improved sophomore year. With Howell tabbed as the sole starter for the Commanders, the team should already have more consistency at the quarterback position which will benefit Dotson.

Dotson has already taken a bigger role in the offense this preseason. In game one, he caught a stellar touchdown pass from Howell and led the team in receiving yards in game two after putting up 76 yards on five receptions. Don't be surprised if the offense continues to feature him and he breaks 1,000 receiving yards on the year.

4. The Commanders sweep the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL with a very deep roster, but the Commanders had the Eagles' number in November when they defeated the previously undefeated Eagles 32-21. The Commanders showed the way to take down Philadelphia, by wearing down the clock with their run game.

Though the Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 in their first matchup in 2022, the Commanders have a more talented team this time around. Even if the Eagles are still the better team overall, division rivals tend to have extra motivation to take down their rivals, which could help Washington earn the sweep.