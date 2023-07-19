The Washington Commanders enter 2023 training camp in an interesting spot. The sale of the team has not been completed yet, but there's hope it will be done before the season. Washington is coming off a season where they went 8-8-1.

It was a solid campaign that was led by their elite defensive unit. This season, the offense will be led by young quarterback Sam Howell. Howell has a big task at hand, as this is his opportunity to show he can be the franchise quarterback. Howell is 1-0 as a starter in a game where he completed 11 of his 19 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception, per Pro Football Reference. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The backup quarterback behind Howell is Jacoby Brissett. Brissett had success as a starter for the Cleveland Browns last season while Deshaun Watson served his suspension. Howell will have to play well to keep his starting spot, or Brissett could take over.

Heading into the season, there are possible trades that could go down for Washington. With that said, here are three potential trade candidates for the Commanders entering 2023 training camp.

3. Dyami Brown

Dyami Brown is a young receiver who hasn't panned out for the Commanders thus far. The 23-year-old has spent two seasons in the league, totaling 17 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown is the 4th receiver on the roster, and a new opportunity could be best for both sides. Brown is young and has shown flashes, but with limited time on the field, he won't have the chance to breakout.

The Commanders either need to play Brown more or consider moving him to his next team.

2. Montez Sweat

One of the two pass rushers that Washington could trade is Montez Sweat. Sweat is a productive young pass rusher who had eight sacks last season. However, the Commanders have a plethora of defensive linemen, and they may need to trade one away.

Sweat was in trade rumors earlier this offseason, and plenty of teams would be interested. Sweat could yield a good return if the Commanders are ready to move on from one of their pass rushers for draft compensation.

The top trade candidate for Washington is Chase Young. Young has been in trade rumors all offseason long. The Commanders drafted the 24-year-old pass rusher with the number two pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young has not panned out as they expected, with some injury-riddled seasons after a great rookie campaign. Young still has potential, as he proved in his rookie season, becoming a Pro Bowler and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Trading Young will yield a great return if they are ready to move on from their former high pick. Young has the potential to become one of the best pass rushers in football, as he was dominant in college and his rookie season back in 2020.

Young is the most likely player the Commanders would trade before the season begins.

It will be interesting to see how active Washington is in the trade market prior to the season. The change in ownership could play a factor one way or the other when making these roster decisions. Washington is in a competitive NFC East division with the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and two other playoff teams, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The Commanders have some tough decisions ahead of the 2023-24 season.