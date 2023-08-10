The Cleveland Browns host the Washington Commanders for what will be considered the first preseason game for each team. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Browns prediction and pick.

Sam Howell is the new man in town for the Commanders as he is expected to be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. This team is known for their elite defense but they haven't been able to put everything together on offense. A big concern has been the lack of talent at the QB position which puts a lot of pressure on Howell this season. However, so far this camp, Howell is performing at a high level and looks ready to lead the team. The former North Carolina QB has the weapons to make a lot of noise.

The Browns are (1-0) this preseason after they took down the New York Jets 21-16 in the Hall of Fame Game. Those two teams will play in four preseason games so now that the Browns have one game behind them, we will start to see more starters get reps until the season starts next month. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the Browns to a comeback win with a pair of second-half touchdown drives. He finished (8-11) with 82 yards and a TD. He also ran the ball for 37 yards. All four of the Browns' QBs will play against Washington.

Here are the Commanders-Browns Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders-Browns Odds

Washington Commanders: +3 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: -3 (-110)

Over: 39 (-110)

Under: 39 (-110)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Browns

TV: WEWS News 5 (Local),

Stream: NFL+

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Former Browns' QB Jacoby Brissett will suit up and back up Howell Friday night. Expect Brissett to get a good amount of reps because Howell shouldn't be out there for more than a couple of drives. In 2022, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also threw only six interceptions and had a passer rating of 88.9. That is not bad production at all. The Browns are known for their elite rushing attack, yet Brissett found a way to level it out by making plays in the air.

With the receiving core that the Commanders have between Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel, we could see Washington air it out a town this season. Those three won't play much tonight if at all, but the Commanders have a good amount of young receivers working to earn a roster spot.

The Commanders' defense is stacked. Their defensive line is arguably the toughest in the entire NFL with every position filled with a Pro Bowl-caliber player. It's led by young superstar Chase Young, Furthermore, Daron Payne, Jonothan Allen, and Montez Sweat form a lethal unit. For Friday night, the defense is tasked with facing four different QBs and they hope to try and contain the dynamic run-game that the Browns entail.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Deshaun Watson gets the start Friday and should be excited to have a full offseason with the team behind him. After starting the 2022 season on the suspension list, it took time for Watson to get adjusted with the Browns. He didn't finish the campaign the way he had hoped but he enters this year with high expectations. The Browns play in a tough AFC North Division but they have the pieces to make some noise. Cleveland now has a plethora of receivers for Watson after trading for Elijah Moore in the offseason. Nick Chubb should continue to dominate in 2023.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he doesn't know how long Watson will be out there but said that he wants to see how long the drives go. If the Browns start off with a great first drive that ends in seven points, that could be all we see from the former Clemson quarterback. The run game should be in full force once again as they rushed for 172 yards against the Jets. John Kelly Jr. Demetric Felton Jr. and Hassan Hall should get the bulk of the reps.

Tony Fields II finished with a team-high six tackles with one being for a loss in the win over NY. Charlie Thomas III ended with five tackles with one for loss as well. Jordan Kunaszyk finished with the only sack for Cleveland. Look for those three names to try and continue to shine for the Browns' defense.

Final Commanders-Browns Prediction & Pick

With a win under their belt, having that advantage over the Commanders with a game played is key in this decision. The Browns should cover this spread, especially with how well they played in the second half of the Hall of Fame Game. The second half is what matters in the preseason.

Final Commanders-Browns Prediction & Pick: Browns -3 (-110)