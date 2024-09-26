ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Commanders are coming off a huge win as they face the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Commanders enter the game sitting at 2-1 on the year. They opened up on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but would fall 37-20. The Commanders would then rebound to defeat the New York Giants. It was seven field goals that led them to the 21-18 victory. On Monday night, the Commanders' offense was perfect. In the first half, the only drive that did not end in a touchdown was a Jayden Daniels kneel-down to end the half. In the second half, they had three drives again, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal. They would go on to win 38-33

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are 1-2 on the year. They would open with a 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills, before dominating the Rams, winning 41-10. Last week they would face the Detroit Lions. After being tied in the first quarter, the Lions would score twice in the second quarter, and lead 20-10. The Cardinals shut down the Lions in the second half but would manage just a field goal. The Cardinals lost 20-13.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Cardinals Odds

Washington Commanders: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +150

Arizona Cardinals: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 50.5 (-106)

Under: 50.5 (-114)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PMPT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jayden Daniels is coming off one of the best quarterback performances of the year. He has completed 61 of 76 passes, good for an 80.3 passing completion percentage. Daniels has also thrown two touchdowns and has not thrown an interception. He has been sacked nine times but has also run well this year. Daniels has run 38 times on the year for 171 yards and three touchdowns. He has fumbled twice, but not lost either of them.

Daniels' top target this year has been Terry McLaurin. He has brought in 12 receptions on 18 targets this year for 139 yards. He has scored just once. Meanwhile, tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz has been reliable, bringing in 12 of 13 targets this year for 128 yards. Still, Daniels will be without one of their top targets, as Austin Ekeler is out. He has brought in nine receptions for 121 yards this year. In the running game, Brian Robinson Jr. has led the way. He has 45 carries this year for 206 yards. He has scored twice this year as well.

The Washington defense has not been great this year. They are 29th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 29th in opponent yards per game. They are 17th against the run while sitting 31st against the pass. Bobby Wagner has led the way. He leads the team with 27 tackles, while also having four tackles for a loss. He also had defended a pass this year. Still, the Commanders have just four sacks this year, with two of them from Clelin Ferrell, who is out this week. They have also forced just one takeaway, and fumble recovery by Jeremy Chinn.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyler Murray has led the Arizona offense this year. He has completed 59 of 86 passes this year, for just a 68.6 percent completion percentage. He has five touchdown passes on the year and one interception. Further, he has been sacked just six times. Murray has also run well this year. He has run 15 times for 161 yards, including running for six first downs this year.

Murray's top target this year has been Marvin Harrison Jr. He has brought in just ten of 22 targets on the year but has gone for 198 yards and three touchdowns this year. Trey McBride has also been solid this year. He has brought in 14 of 21 targets for 122 yards, he has not scored this year though. Finally, Michael Wilson Jr. has brought in 11 receptions on 13 targets this year for 100 yards and a score. In the running game, James Conner has led the way. He has 46 carries for 189 yards on the year. He is averaging just 4.1 yards per carry this year but has scored twice this year. He has also fumbled once, but it was not lost.

Arizona is 18th in the NFL in points against per game, while they are 17th in opponent yards per game. They are 19th against the run while sitting 16th against the pass this year. Mack Wilson Jr has been solid this year for Arizona. He has a sack, two tackles for a loss, and a pass defended. Meanwhile, Dennis Gardeck has three sacks this year, with five tackles for a loss, a pass defended, and an interception.

Final Commanders-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Washington defense has been bad this year. They give up yards in bunches and plenty of points. Still, after the performance on Monday night, it is hard to imagine that Washington will not have some success against this Arizona defense. They should be able to score some points on Sunday, and while they may not get the win, there will be plenty of points to be had. Take the over in this one.

Final Commanders-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Over 50.5 (-106)