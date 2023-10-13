The Washington Commanders will battle the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Commanders-Falcons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Commanders lost 40-20 to the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Unfortunately, it was a terrible showing in front of the entire country. The Commanders fell into a 24-3 hole and could not climb out of it. Significantly, Sam Howell went 37 for 51 while passing for 388 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also rushing four times for 19 yards.

Brian Robinson rushed six times for only 10 yards. Also, Logan Thomas caught nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Curtis Samuel also had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Running back Antonio Gibson added four catches for 64 yards, while Terry McLaurin added four receptions for 49 yards.

The Falcons edged out the Houston Texans 21-19 in a game that had a thrilling finish. Initially, it looked bleak as they trailed 12-7 going into the fourth quarter. A back-and-forth final quarter set up the Falcons to make a game-winning field goal. Significantly, Desmond Ridder went 28 for 37 for 329 yards and one touchdown. Bijan Robinson rushed 14 times for only 46 yards while also fumbling the ball. Likewise, Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 87 yards. Drake London added six receptions for 78 yards.

The Commanders lead the series 16-10-1. Also, the Commanders have won the last two meetings. The Commanders defeated the Falcons 19-13 last season at FedEx Field.

Here are the Commanders-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Falcons Odds

Washington Commanders: +2.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-106)

Under: 42.5 (-114)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Falcons Week 6

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders are lacking a lot on both sides of the ball. Ultimately, this has all the makings of an incredibly streaky team that also struggles to start games. They have struggled in the first half of three of their first five games, with two resulting in large holes.

Howell has passed for 1,349 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing 15 times for 101 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Robinson has rushed 67 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns. McLaurin has caught 25 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown, while Samuel has had 23 catches for 243 yards and a score. Also, Thomas has 18 receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Jahan Dotson has 17 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has three great playmakers who can disrupt a game. First, there is Montex Sweat. He has 14 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Additionally, Jonathan Allen has eight solo tackles and three sacks. Chase Young also has tacked on eight solo tackles and three sacks. Thus, this defense has the talent to disrupt any plans the Falcons have.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can sustain long drives and get off to a better start. Then, the defense must prevent Robinson from getting loose.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons finally woke up last weekend, and their offense managed to get a good last-minute drive to steal the win. Now, they hope their players can carry that momentum into this weekend.

Ridder has passed for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Robinson has rushed 67 times for 364 yards but has yet to score a rushing touchdown. Robinson has caught 21 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tyler Allgeier has rushed 62 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Jonnu Smith has caught 21 passes for 246 yards. Meanwhile, Pitts has 18 receptions for 208 yards, while London has 17 catches for 204 yards.

The defense has had mixed results. Regardless, they have some playmakers that can make a difference. Jessie Bates III is their best player, with 22 solo tackles and three interceptions. Thus, look for him to shadow Washington's best receiver all day long. Kaden Ellis has been solid, with 23 solo tackles and one sack. Therefore, look for him to play a role in this contest.

The Falcons will cover the spread if Ridder can avoid mistakes and distribute the ball to Robinson, London, and Pitts. Additionally, the defense must force Washington into making mistakes.

Final Commanders-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Commanders have done well in this series. However, they have also looked awful several times this season. The Falcons have also struggled offensively. Ultimately, either team can steal this game. But points will come at a premium as both offenses attempt to find their groove. Thus, expect the under to hit, and the Commanders and Falcons struggle to score anything.

Final Commanders-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Under: 42.5 (-114)