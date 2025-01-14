We've got the Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Divisional Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs enters its second round this weekend, with only eight teams left fighting to win the Lombardi Trophy. The Commanders and Lions both boast powerful offenses with several star players. But only one team can advance to the NFC Championship game.

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Detroit Lions will beat Washington Commanders 38-31 and advance to the NFC Championship game. Defense was not a concept after the scoreless first quarter, as both teams put their offenses on full display. However, Detroit took a two-possession lead in the third quarter and never looked back. Now they just need to face one more opponent before the Super Bowl.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 0 14 3 14 31 DET 0 16 15 7 38

The Lions started strong, taking a 10-0 lead after a 46 Yd touchdown reception from Jahmyr Gibbs. However, the Commandeers brought things back to reality with two touchdown drives in the last 4 minutes of the first half. Jayden Daniels left the game temporarily due to injury, but backup QB Marcus Mariota played well in his absence. The veteran QB scored two touchdowns, even taking the lead at one point.

However, The Lions' offense scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to make things 31-14. Although it looked like a clear victory for Detroit, the Commanders kept things close by scoring 10 unanswered points of their own. But a 2 Yd touchdown run from Jahmyr Gibbs put it right back at a two-possession game.

Despite all this, the Commanders still had a chance to win. A touchdown reception from Dyami Brown made it 38-31. Furthermore, Jake Bates missed a 55 yard field goal, which would've sealed the game. However, Washington was unable to score in the final seconds. With the win, Detroit is headed to their second-straight NFC Title game.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

Second Quarter:

DET – Jake Bates, 23 Yd FG, 14:53 (DET 3-0)

DET – Jahmyr Gibbs, 46 Yd pass from Jared Goff (Jake Bates kick), 9:09 (DET 10-0)

WAS – Marcus Mariota, 2 Yd run (Zane Gonzales kick), 3:40 (DET 10-7)

DET – Jake Bates, 38 Yd FG, 0:34 (DET 13-7)

WAS – Terry McLaurin, 66 Yd pass from Marcus Mariota (Zane Gonzales kick), 0:18 (WAS 14-13)

DET – Jake Bates, 18 Yd FG, 0:00 (DET 16-14)

Third Quarter:

DET – Tim Patrick 11 Yd pass from Jared Goff (Jake Bates kick), 9:45 (DET 23-14)

DET – Sam LaPorta 1 Yd pass from Jared Goff (2pt), 3:51 (DET 31-14)

WAS – Zane Gonzales, 48 Yd FG, 0:26 (DET 31-17)

Fourth Quarter:

WAS – Olamide Zaccheaus 24 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 8:49 (DET 31-24)

DET – Jahmyr Gibbs, 2 Yd run (Jake Bates kick), 5:29 (DET 38-24)

WAS – Dyami Brown 1 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 1:21 (DET 38-31)

Overall, that wraps up our Commanders vs. Lions Divisional Round Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Overall, feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 191-87 since Week 1 of the Regular Season (including playoffs). During the Wild Card Round, Madden 25 correctly predicted four out of six matchups. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

