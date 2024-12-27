The Washington Commanders pulled off one of the most memorable victories of the season when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 in Week 16. It was a remarkable comeback effort and put an end to Philadelphia's 10-game winning streak. After the game, players and coaches met each other on the field in traditional fashion, but it was anything but routine when Commanders tight end Zach Ertz met up with Eagles head Nick Sirianni.

Ertz is a former Eagle and he was reportedly not happy with things that Sirianni had said about him, and the postgame meeting between the two was not cordial. The two engaged in a dustup that went viral shortly thereafter and had to be broken up by the Eagles director of security.

However, four days after the scuffle, Ertz said it was all in the past. “I'm not going to get into the specifics of what happened,” Ertz said. “It's just two people that love to compete. Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there and we still have a great relationship. We talked about it later. It has been blown out of proportion. There is no problem between us. We both want to win and there are no ill feelings on my part.”

Commanders in excellent position to earn playoff spot

The Commanders have had an outstanding year under head coach Dan Quinn, as they have built a 10-5 record and are in second place in the NFC East.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has provided the team with a huge boost this season, delivering accurate passes to his receivers and big plays with his legs. In the win over the Eagles, Daniels had a brilliant game as he threw 5 TD passes, including a 9-yard scoring toss to Jamison Crowder with 6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Commanders have a 95 percent chance of earning a spot in the playoffs, and if they can defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, those odds increase to 99 percent, per NFL.com.

Daniels is one of the top candidates for this season's rookie of the year award. Daniels has completed 301 of 432 passes for 3,303 yard with 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He has also run for 737 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Ertz have been Daniels' two most productive receivers. McLaurin has caught 73 passes for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Ertz has caught 55-538-4. He has also been an excellent third-down weapon for the Caommanders with 31 receptions that have resulted in first downs.