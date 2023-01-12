Play Company of Heroes 3 weeks early via its Multiplayer Tech Test, which is now live! This is the last playable public build before release.

Company of Heroes 3 is set to release late February 2023.

Company of Heroes 3 Multiplayer Tech Test

The Multiplayer Tech Test is accessible via the game’s Steam page right now. It will run until January 16th, 2023 10:00AM (Pacific Time).

During the playtest, all four factions and all 12 launch battlegroups are playable, and all game modes are available. 8 unique maps across these game types are accessible.

According to the official community post by Relic Entertainment, the test aims to test the following:

Server Load and Stability Match performance – server calls during matches Logins – server is capable of handling large numbers of player logins Matchmaking – server can match players quickly and efficiently based on our parameters

Queue Testing

Client Stability & Compatibility Testing Hardware Issues Software configuration issues Crashes

Bug Reporting

Client and Server Maintenance & Patching

How to Sign Up for the Company of Heroes 3 Playtest

Navigate to the Company of Heroes 3 Steam page and scroll down to the “Join the Company of Heroes 3 Playtest” section.

Click Request Access.

The appropriate version of the game will be added to your Games Library and you should be able to download the game.

Details for troubleshooting and more can be found on the official community post.

Full List of Playable Content

The following are all of the available features during the playtest.

Mission Zero (skippable) – First time launch tutorial the community post notes that this experience is still incomplete as of this playtest

Multiplayer Modes & Skirmish vs AI 1v1 2v2 3v3 4v4

All 4 Launch Factions US Forces Wehrmacht British Forces Deutsches Afrikakorps

All 12 Launch Battlegroups US Forces: Airborne, Armored and Special Operations Battlegroups Wehrmacht: Luftwaffe, Mechanized and Breakthrough Battlegroups British Forces: Indian Artillery, Armored Support and Air & Sea Battlegroups Deutsches Afrikakorps: Armored Support, Italian Combined Arms and Italian Infantry Battlegroups

Maps (note: this list is incomplete and more multiplayer maps will be available on launch) 1v1 Road to Tunis Twin Beaches 2v2 Pachino Farmlands Torrente 3v3 Gazala Landing Ground L’Aquila 4v4 Mignano Gap Winter Line



Known Issues and Bugs

The community post also provided a list of currently known issues and bugs with the build.

To replay the tutorial mission, you will need to delete your save file under Documents > My Games > Company of Heroes 3 – Playtest

If a user begins a game in a Custom lobby and a player tries to join after that lobby is no longer available, they may encounter a crash.

Twin Beaches has the incorrect territory point income and Victory point count.

Battlegroups may show as pink placeholder boxes after finishing an automatch game.

If a player leaves while a match is loading, there may be an error loading match stats afterwards.

There is a slight chance that if the host of a lobby searches for an automatch game, then fails the search and leaves the party, once they try to rejoin they will not see themselves in the lobby.

If a lobby host selects “Start Match” as a player is changing their Faction selection, they may load into the game with

Battlegroups that do not function.

The Smoke Launcher ability on the Panzer III cannot be used more than once.

When certain units pick up a team weapon from a different faction, they may use that unit’s voice lines.

White Phosphorus tracer rounds have the wrong color.

The 251 Medium Carrier is missing a voiceline to indicate when Auto-Reinforce is enabled or disabled.

Stuka Anti-Tank Loiter ability is not functioning as intended.

All Loiter abilities are targeting units in a larger area of effect than intended.

Constructing and repairing may cause certain units to t-pose.

Text chat box may get wider than intended when typing long messages.

Wehrmacht Sniper is missing Veterancy descriptions.

Downtime throughout the playtest may occur, and a full schedule for the planned downtimes can also be found on the community post.