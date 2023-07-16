Mexico and Panama lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Mexico-Panama prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Dropping just one game and two goals across this tournament, El Tri seeks to hoist the Gold Cup. Mexico previously finished as third-placers in the recent Nations League. El Tri was victorious over the other team in the battle for third.

Panama has gone undefeated in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, pounding two or more goals each game until a 1-1 draw against the USA, where they won 5-4 on shootouts. The Red Tide is looking to hoist its first Gold Cup trophy.

Here are the Mexico-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Mexico-Panama Odds

Mexico: -170

Panama: +500

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +122

Under 2.5 Goals: -172

How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama

TV: FOX, Univision, ViX, Univision, TUDN USA

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App,

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why Mexico Can Beat Panama

SoFi Stadium hosts an exciting battle on Sunday. Mexico is aiming to secure the title after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition.

Mexico earned their place in the final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the semi-finals. Henry Martín, Luis Chávez, and Roberto Alvarado scored goals in the first half, with Alvarado adding a late goal to seal the win.

Mexico, aiming to secure a record ninth Gold Cup trophy, is just one win away from achieving their goal after a convincing semi-final win over Jamaica. Mexico has been a dominant force in the Gold Cup, reaching the final in four of the last five editions. They have had an impressive campaign, scoring at least two goals in four out of five games.

With its impressive track record in the Gold Cup, El Tri is considered the favorite to win, and the match could potentially go into extra time. Furthermore, Mexico enters the final with the tournament's best defensive record, having conceded only two goals. They have limited opponents to just 30 shots, and their expected goals against a total of 1.5 is the lowest in the 2023 Gold Cup.

Overall, Mexico holds the upper hand in the all-time series against Panama with 24 wins, five losses, and 12 draws. Their last defeat to Panama was in the 2013 Gold Cup, where Panama emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the semi-finals. Mexico has maintained a strong record since 2013, having not suffered a loss in 11 matches, including a recent victory in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place match. Panama has struggled to score against Mexico, failing to find the net in four of their last five encounters with the eight-time champions.

In terms of player strengths, Guillermo Ochoa, who recently turned 38, brings stability and over 100 appearances to the goalkeeping position. He is in impeccable form after an exceptional season with Italian Serie A side Salernitana. The defensive line is also strong, with three out of four players based in Europe, including central defenders Johan Vazquez (Genoa) and Cesar Montes (Espanyol).

Midfielder Edson Alvarez, arguably the squad's best player, is expected to be available for the final. Alvarez has showcased his versatility by playing as a central defender during Montes' group-stage suspension and missed the previous game versus Jamaica.

Why Panama Can Beat Mexico

On the contrary, Panama caused a significant upset in the competition by defeating the reigning champions, the USA, in an exhilarating penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with Iván Anderson scoring a remarkable goal for Panama, and Jesus Ferreira equalizing for the USA. In the shootout, Cristian Roldan and Ferreira failed to convert their penalties, allowing Panama to advance to the final for the first time since 2013.

Los Canaleros has remained undefeated throughout the tournament and displayed remarkable resilience in their semi-final victory over the USA. They will strive to maintain this form in the title decider. Motivated to secure their first Gold Cup title, Panama will be highly determined to upset another regional powerhouse.

Panama has finished as runners-up twice in the Gold Cup, losing to the United States Men's National Team in the final on both occasions (in 2005 and 2013). The Red Tide also had a third-place finish in the 2011 and 2015 editions of this tournament. Panama's last big continental win was in the Copa Centroamericana, where they were crowned champions in 2009.

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla, the defensive midfielder for the Houston Dynamo, has been significantly impressed with his performances throughout the tournament. Known for his excellent passing abilities, he has caught the attention of scouts. Carrasquilla scored the winning penalty against the United States, confidently beating Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. Ismael Díaz has been among the top scorers of the tournament, second only to the USA's Jesus Ferreira, thanks in part to his hat-trick in the quarterfinals. Eric Davis is a key contributor on the left side of the field, providing excellent crosses. Iván Anderson, who scored against the United States, is a notable player to watch coming off the bench. In goal, 28-year-old Orlando Mosquera will face a significant challenge against Mexico's potent offense. However, if he can deliver another stellar performance like the one against the United States, Panama will have a chance.

Final Mexico-Panama Prediction & Pick

Mexico has shown strong defense and impeccable offense. They will not fold in the last chapter of this tournament. Mexico will be lucky to keep a clean sheet, but the Panamanian squad has been firing rockets now and then. A high-scoring game and a win for Mexico will be heartbreaking for Panama, but this will be the likely result.

Final Mexico-Panama Prediction & Pick: Mexico (-170), Over 2.5 goals (+122)