Bahamas clash with Trinidad & Tobago! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Bahamas-Trinidad & Tobago prediction and pick.

Bahamas The hosts have not seen football action since their 4-0 defeat at Nicaragua in June 2022. Jaime Ciorciari’s first-half brace inspired his nation to a comfortable win.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw against Jamaica in a friendly match last week.

Here are the Bahamas-Trinidad & Tobago soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Bahamas-Trinidad & Tobago Odds

Bahamas: +1300

Trinidad & Tobago: -600

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -170

Under 2.5 Goals: +138

How to Watch Bahamas vs. Trinidad & Tobago

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Bahamas Can Beat Trinidad & Tobago

Bahamas is 203rd in the world rankings prepared by FIFA. The Bahamians are ranked third in the League B Group C standings of the CONCACAF. They won one game, scored one goal, and captured three points in four games.

The Baha Boys opened their CONCACAF group games with a win over St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Lesly St. Fleur scored the sole goal of the match. However, this was followed by defeats to today’s visitors as well as two games against Nicaragua.

The Bahamas was outscored 7-0 in those three games. The Bahamian Slayersz hope to build momentum from its 2-0 victory against Turks and Caicos.

The Bahamas will be looking to find outstanding results from its arsenal of decent players. Julio Jemison has seven caps as the goalkeeper and will likely get his start between the goalposts. Troy pinder, Logan Russell, and Evelt Julmis will likely be the starting defenders. St. Fleur will be joined by Marcel Joseph, Jean Francois, and Quinton Carey in the midfield. Wood Julmis, Omari Bain, and Jordin Wilson will be employed as the strikers for the Baha Boys.

Why Trinidad & Tobago Can Beat Bahamas

The Soca Warriors will return to competitive action after five exhibition games. Trinidad & Tobago is a lot of places ahead of the Bahamas, placing 104th among men’s football teams as determined by FIFA.

Their last outing in the Nations League saw them claim a comfortable 4-1 home win over Saint Vincent, thanks to Noah Powder’s first-half brace. The win helped them hold on to the second spot in Group C, having garnered nine points from four games. They sit one point behind group leaders in Nicaragua. Trinidad nd Tobago has scored eight goals while conceding thee in this tourney.

After their initial CONCACAF games, the Soca Warriors also participated in the King’s Cup. unfortunately, they lost to Thailand and Tajikistan, both in 2-1 scorelines.

Three matches in 2023 resulted in favorable results for the Trinidad team. They won against Saint Martin and Jamaica, but their second bout with the Jamaicans resulted in a goalless draw.

Coach Angus Eve will likely rely on the services of Marvin Phillip in the goalkeeping position. David Aubrey, Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge, and Kareem Moses headline as the starting defenders. Joevin Jones, Jomal Williams, Noah Powder, and John-Paul Rochford will take the midfield while Marcus Joseph, Ryan Telfer, and Reon Moore are the possible forwards for Trinidad.

Trinidad hopes to build its good record against the Bahamas. They had a goalless draw last 2021 and most recently won a 1-0 game in the earlier League Cup fixture.

Final Bahamas-Trinidad & Tobago Prediction & Pick

Trinidad and Bahamas are set to deliver an outstanding game for the viewers. However, despite Bahamas’ home advantage, Trinidad & Tobago seem to not lose their groove wherever they play. This will likely be a low scoring soccer match, but pundits, bookmakers, and analysts suggest to bettors to back the visitors to get the victory against the hosts.

Final Bahamas-Trinidad & Tobago Prediction & Pick: Trinidad & Tobago (-600), Under 2.5 goals (+138)