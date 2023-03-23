Belize clashes with Guatemala! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Belize-Guatemala prediction and pick.

The Unbeliezables hope to enter this year with a win. They are winless in their seven matches played last year, the latest being a 1-0 loss to French Guiana.

Guatemala hopes to build on its winning record last year. The Guatemalans will be playing their second match this year and this month, recording a 1-1 draw with Panama.

Here are the Belize-Guatemala soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Belize-Guatemala Odds

Belize: +750

Guatemala: -330

Draw: +430

Over 2.5 Goals: -144

Under 2.5 Goals: +118

How to Watch Belize vs. Guatemala

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why Belize Can Beat Guatemala

Belize is ranked 176th among men’s teams according to the FIFA world rankings. The Unbelizeables however sit at the bottom of League B Group D. They have a 0-1-3 record, acquiring one point and scoring just one goal.

In three friendlies last year, Belize had a 1-1 draw to Nicaragua in February. They lost 4-0 to Nicaragua in January 2022 and 3-0 to Cuba in March 2022. In four Nations League games, the Jaguars lost to the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and in its most recent outing to French Guiana in mid-June. The home team is winless in their last eight matches and is one of the weakest sides in the CONCACAF confederation.

For David Perez Asensio’s side, they will rely on the heroics of their standouts. Deon McCaulay will look to add to his 63 caps and 28 goals for Belize. Carlos Bernardez and Angelo Cappello are also serviceable forwards while Norman Anderson, Krisean Lopez, Nana Mensah, and Darrell Myvett will provide value in the midfield. Evral Trapp, Horace Avila, Donell Arzu, and Deshawon Nembhard are also quality defenders for Belize. Charles Tillett will likely get the nod at the goalkeeping post.

Goalies Isaac Castillo and Earl Dyck are the only uncapped members for Belize.

Why Guatemala Can Beat Belize

Guatemala is ranked 119th in the FIFA World Rankings. They have seven points in this tourney thanks to their 2-1-1 record, scoring five goals and conceding three.

Guatemala had a 6-2-4 record in 12 friendly and competitive matches last year. Bouts with Cuba, Haiti, El Salvador, Belize, Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua resulted in victories, scoring 14 goals in those games. Los Chapines notched draws with Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Guatemala’s sole loss in the Nations League was against French Guiana, while in friendly games, they were defeated by Colombia, Honduras, and Qatar.

This Guatemalan side had a 1-1 draw with Panama in their most recent outing last week. The visitors have suffered just four defeats in their last 16 matches and they will be expected to win this CONCACAF Nations League tie quite comfortably.

Los Hombres de Maíz will be managed by Luis Fernando Tena. Darwin Lom, Oscar Santis, and Jose Carlos Martinez provide some attacking advantage while Oscar Castellanos, Alejandro Galindo, Antonio Lopez, and Carlos Mejia provide some quality in the midfield. Gerardo Gordillo and Jose Carlos Pinto will command the backline for Guatemala.

Pedro Altan, Jose Ardon, Javier Gonzalez, Kevin Ruiz, and William Cardoza will look to add some caps and goals for their country.

Final Belize-Guatemala Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting match between the two North American countries. Belize will look to impress its faithful fans in Belmopan, but Guatemala has not lost its footing since last year. Back Guatemala to grab the victory in a low-scoring affair.

Final Belize-Guatemala Prediction & Pick: Guatemala (-330), Under 2.5 goals (+118)