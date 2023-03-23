French Guiana and Dominican Republic clash at the CONCACAF! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our French Guiana-Dominican Republic prediction and pick and showing you how to watch the match as well.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 friendly draw against Martinique in February. French Guiana is still unbeaten in the group games, recently winning 1-0 over Belize.

The visitors the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Cuba in a friendly in November. Dorny Romero stuck the first goal in the 33rd minute before Greibel Palma leveled matters in injury time.

Here are the French Guiana-Dominican Republic soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: French Guiana-Dominican Republic Odds

French Guiana: -120

Dominican Republic: +290

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch French Guiana vs. Dominican Republic

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 5:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

Why French Guiana Can Beat Dominican Republic

French Guiana is the current leader in League B, Group D of the CONCACAF Nations League. They have 10 points in four games played last June 2022. They have a 3-1-0 record, scoring seven goals and conceding three.

The Yana Dòkòs’ last official match resulted in a 1-1 draw with Belize. Horace Avila scored a goal in the 74th minute for the Unbelizeables, almost hoping to give the Guianans their first defeat. However, Joel Sarrucco’s 89th-minute goal caused both teams to share the spoils. In the first match-up with the Dominican Republic, the Guianese tallied a 3-2 scoresheet thanks to goals from Sarrucco, Loic Baal, and Arnold Abelinti.

French Guiana is well-primed to qualify for the playoffs, and a win here could see them guarantee a top spot, depending on results elsewhere. Les Yana Dokos have lost just one of their last seven games and need four points from their final two to secure qualification for the playoffs.

In friendly games, French Guiana got a win over Suriname, but two friendly matches against Martinique last February resulted in a 1-0 loss and a 2-2 draw.

manager Thierry De Neef will continue to put Arnold Abelinti, Joel Sarrucco, Sloan Privat, and Rhudy Evens for his starters. They have a combined 27 goals for French Guiana.

Why Dominican Republic Can Beat French Guiana

Dominican Republic is ranked 152 in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Los Quisqueyanos has not found success in its last six friendly and competitive matches.

The Dominicans did not find much success in six games in 2022. In their first Nations League game against Belize, Jean Lopez and Dorny Romero were in the scoresheet for the Quisqueyanos. However, mixed results were found in their next games. A loss to today’s hosts was followed by a 1-1 deadlock with Guatemala. In the reverse fixture against the Guatemalans on their home turf, Dominican Republic lost 2-0.

A canceled friendly game in September means that the Dominican Republic has to prepare for two friendly games in November against Cuba. Despite a two-month rest, the Quisueyanos were winless in those two games at Santiago and San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. The first game resulted in a 4-2 scoreline while the second one ended in a 1-1 draw.

This means that the Dominicans hold the third spot in Group D, having garnered four points from as many games. The Dominican Republic has an outside chance of finishing top, yet a win here will put them three points away and still in the conversation for first place in the group.

Marcelo Neveleff will have to rely on the heroics of its esteemed veterans. Jean Carlos Lopez, Carlos Heredia, Gerard Lavergne, Edarlyn Reyes, and Dorny Romero have the most appearances among midfielders and forwards; the five of them combined for just 13 goals. Cesar Garcia and Ismael Diaz will command the backline, as the two of them have a combined 70 caps for their homeland. Miguel Lloyd and Rafael Flores will provide veteran leadership for the team, who has been with the national squad since 2004 and is still actively playing at age 40.

Final French Guiana-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick

French Guiana plays with finesse which is why they get productive results in their recent fixtures. The hosts will surely take the win here o impose themselves as runaway leaders for their group.

Final French Guiana-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick: French Guiana (-120), Over 2.5 goals (-122)