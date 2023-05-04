The Tigers battle with the Lions in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals! It’s time to check our CONCACAF odds series, starring our Tigres-Leon prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Los Panzas Verdes hopes to build after a 3-0 win against the Tigers in Liga MX Clausura. Their victory comes after a five-game winless streak, where the Lions got draws with Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana but got defeats from Violette, CD Guadalajara, and the Tigers. Club Leon is trailing this series after losing 2-1 in the first leg.

After getting a four-game unbeaten run, the Tigers had mixed results in their return to Liga MX. Los Auriazules lost against Toluca and Mazatlan in April. The Tigers hope to build on their beneficial advantage from the first leg results in Estadio Universitario.

Here are the Leon-Tigres soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Leon-Tigres Odds

Leon: +125

Tigres: +190

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Leon vs. Tigres

TV: CONCACAF Go, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision NOW

Stream: Bet365, DirecTV Stream, Facebook Live, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling Blue, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX+, YouTube

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why Leon Can Beat Tigres

Winless Leon is coming off a winner’s high after defeating Tigres UANL in the Liga MX Clausura. The Lions got 53% ball possession, tallied 13 total shots, and earned four corner kicks in that game. Jose Alvarado, Brian Rubio, and Hector Uribe got the three goals for the Lions. Rubio, Brian Campbell, and Yairo Moreno also earned assists in that match.

The hosts are bidding for their first CONCACAF Champions League title after five participations. Spirits are high in Leon’s camp ahead of their first semi-final game in the continental competition. Their previous best finish was a quarter-final spot in the 2022 edition. The winners of this match are set to take Los Angeles FC.

Los Panzas Verdes are battling a rough patch of form though, as they just won one game of the last five league games, drawing thrice and losing once. Like UANL, Leon has qualified for the Reclassification, which determines the last four teams for the quarterfinals of the Clausura Liga MX final phase. La Fiera has missed countless opportunities to get into a quarter-final position for the Liga MX Clausura, but they seem to be hitting their stride in this competition. The 2021 winners of the Leagues Cup have never made a CCL semi-final, but have been steadily improving each season, going from a round-of-16 team in 2020-21 before losing to the eventual winners the Seattle Sounders in the last eight a season ago and knocking out the Haitians this time around to make the final four.

Although their track record in 20 head-to-head games shows that the Lions only got five wins and seven draws, they should take advantage of their recent win as well as the 1-0 away victory they earned last September. In their first-leg battle, Victor Davila opened the scoring but eventually lost the game, not taking advantage of the 16 total shots and 51% ball possession they made.

With no injury updates for the club, Leon should continue to keep their groove. Coach Nicolas Larcamon should continue to rely on Victor Davila, Elias Hernandez, and Brian Rubio to provide the goals. Lucas Di Yorio, Angel Mena, Jose Alvarado, Fidel Ambriz, and Hector Uribe are also available to provide more offensive set pieces.

Why Tigres Can Beat Leon

The Liga MX giants are set to extend their domestic rivalry to the CONCACAF Champions League after booking their place in the semi-finals. They are the two surviving Mexican representatives out of the four that began the competition. Tigres UANL won the title once, in 2020.

Lined up in a classic 4-4-2 formation, Tigres UANL failed to make it five-straight unbeaten games when they surrendered three goals to Club Leon in their domestic match. In that match, the Tigers had 47% ball possession, 16 total shots, and six corner kicks. They were also decent on defense, making 15 tackles, 13 interceptions, 14 clearances, and four saves, but these were not enough for the on-mood Lions.

Back in the quarterfinals, Los Tigres crushed Honduran side Motagua 6-0 on aggregate to complete a four-game unbeaten run in the series. Back in the Liga MX Clausura, the Tigers have a 7-4-6 record, sitting one spot and five points behind the Lions.

Los Auriazules have been piling up the numbers statistically, and their persistence has eventually paid off. They are making 19.4 total shots, 9.2 successful dribbles, and 7.4 corners per game in five CONCACAF Champions League games, scoring nine goals with eight coming from assists.

Coach Robert SIboldi has no injury or suspension worries in this match. He should continue to rely on Luis Quinones, Andre-Pierre Gignac, and Sebastian Cordova to provide the goals. The likes of Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, Jesus Angulo, and Samir Caetano should also look to add to their combined four assists.

Final Leon-Tigres Prediction & Pick

The Tigers should be able to bounce back from this match. However, the Lions are on some momentum and will look to overcome the goal deficit from the first leg. More goals are expected in this match, but the Lions should be able to hold their ground and make their way to the finals.

Final Leon-Tigres Prediction & Pick: Leon (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-122)