Suriname clashes with Mexico! If you want to know how to watch this game between Suriname and Mexico, you should catch our CONCACAF odds series first, featuring our Suriname-Mexico prediction and pick.

Mexico will officially start its ‘Diego Cocca’ era in this game. In what was a disappointing showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico is now in a rebuild of sorts. Fresh faces and active veterans will be in the mix for El Tri.

Here are the Suriname-Mexico soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Suriname-Mexico Odds

Suriname: +1500

Mexico: -900

Draw: +650

Over 2.5 Goals: -215

Under 2.5 Goals: +174

How to Watch Suriname vs. Mexico

TV: TUDN, Univision

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW,

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why Suriname Can Beat Mexico

Suriname sits at the bottom of their group with just one point. Their chances of reaching the semifinals are over, but they may still qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Suriname is ranked 139th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings.

Searching for their first victory in Nations League play, Suriname will be up against it despite hosting Mexico in their home stadium. Without a win since September of 2022, the team will lean on Sheraldo Becker of Union Berlin to try and defeat Mexico, but even that may not be enough despite the team having a European presence.

Suriname played 10 games last 2022. Their introductory game in the CONCACAF Nations League ended with a 1-1 deadlock with Jamaica. After that, they lost to Jamaica and Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League group games, while friendly games against Thailand, PEC Zwolle, and two games against French Guiana ended in losses as well. A friendly game against Nicaragua resulted in a 2-1 victory. Suriname also found good results in the ABCS Tournament. They had a 4-1 win over Bonaire, but a 2-2 draw with Curacao in regular time resulted in a 6-5 loss in penalties.

Aron Winter and company will look to end their campaign on a high, but they should be in working in all their systems, as Mexico is a talented side with plenty of high-quality attacking options. A-Selektie is a heavy underdog in this matchup.

Regardless, Suriname will tighten up its laces and rely on the likes of Kelvin Leerdam, Gleofilo Vlitjer, Florian Jozefzoon, and Sergino Eduard.

Why Mexico Can Beat Suriname

El Tri trail Jamaica in Group A of League A by a point, but the Reggae Boyz have played a game more. They started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Suriname but were then held to a 1-1 draw by Jamaica. Mexico currently ranks 15th in the FIFA World Standings.

Since their CONCACAF fixtures, Mexico played a couple of friendlies before participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they bowed out in the group stage despite collecting four points in three games. Poland (0) finished with a better goal difference than them, marking the first time since 1978 that El Tri went out before the knockouts. Mexico played with Saudi Arabia and eventual winners Argentina in the Group C matches.

Now, there’s a new manager in charge of the Mexicans, with Diego Cocca taking charge of the national team earlier this year. He has called up a huge 34-man squad for this month’s double header, featuring most veterans like Guillermo Ochoa, Jesus Gallardo, Raul Jimenez, and Hirving Lozano.

Henry Martin has been called into the squad to help fix Mexico’s scoring woes while the team is still built on a strong defense. Along with Hriving Lonzano and Diego Laniez, the team has strength in depth that will see El Tri close in on returning to first place in the group.

Final Suriname-Mexico Prediction & Pick

Suriname will have to show everything they’ve got, but this talented Mexico team is just too hard to be defeated. Back the travelers to get their win to edge out Jamaica in the standings.

Final Suriname-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Mexico (-900), Over 2.5 goals (-215)