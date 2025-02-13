ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues continues on the main card with a fight between Connor Mathews and Jose Delgado in the featherweight division. Matthews came up short in his UFC debut when he was finished the third round meanwhile, Delgado comes into his UFC debut riding a five-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mathews-Delgado prediction and pick.

Connor Mathews (7-2) came into his UFC debut with a ton of promise after securing his contract on the Contender Series. However, that was short lived when he succumbed to strikes from Dennis Buzukja in his UFC debut. Now, Matthews looks to finally obtain his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Jose Delgado this weekend at UFC Vegas 102.

Jose Delgado (8-1) secured his UFC contract with a huge knockout performance against Ernie Juarez on the Contender Series last season. Now, Delgado makes his UFC debut at the UFC Apex in search of his first victory under the UFC banner when he takes on Connor Matthews this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Connor Mathews-Jose Delgado Odds

Connor Mathews: +320

Jose Delgado: -410

Over 1.5 rounds: -195

Under 1.5 rounds: +150

Why Connor Mathews Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Dennis Buzukja – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (1 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Connor Matthews is poised to upset Jose Delgado at UFC Vegas 102, leveraging his experience and well-rounded skill set. Despite being the underdog, Matthews' versatility across wrestling, grappling, jiu-jitsu, boxing, and kickboxing makes him a formidable opponent. His time training with the New England Cartel alongside UFC veterans Rob Font and Calvin Kattar has honed his abilities beyond what his 7-2 record might suggest. Matthews' striking output of 5.30 significant strikes per minute, combined with his 56% striking defense, could prove crucial in neutralizing Delgado's offensive pressure.

Furthermore, Matthews' resilience and growth since his appearances on Dana White's Contender Series cannot be underestimated. His ability to adapt and learn from past experiences may give him an edge in reading Delgado's game plan. With six first-round finishes under his belt, Matthews has shown he can end fights quickly when the opportunity arises. If he can weather Delgado's early storm and implement his diverse skill set, Matthews has a clear path to victory, potentially securing a late-round stoppage or a hard-fought decision win.

Why Jose Delgado Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ernie Juarez – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Jose Delgado is set to make a statement against Connor Matthews at UFC Vegas 102, showcasing his explosive striking and relentless pressure. Delgado, with his impressive 11-1 record, brings a wave of momentum into this bout. His ability to overwhelm opponents with his aggressive style and powerful punches could prove too much for Matthews to handle. Delgado's knockout power, evidenced by his six KO/TKO victories, makes him a constant threat throughout the fight, capable of ending the contest at any moment.

Moreover, Delgado's experience competing in LFA has prepared him for high-pressure situations. His takedown defense, honed through numerous battles, could frustrate Matthews' grappling attempts and force the fight to remain standing where Delgado holds the advantage. If Delgado can dictate the pace of the fight, cutting off the cage and landing his heavy shots, he has a clear path to victory. Look for Delgado to pressure Matthews early, wear him down with his striking, and potentially secure a knockout win, cementing his place as a rising star in the UFC's lightweight division.

Final Connor Mathews-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick

The featherweight clash between Jose Delgado and Connor Matthews at UFC Vegas 102 promises to be an intriguing battle of contrasting styles and experience. Delgado, the younger fighter at 26, enters the Octagon with an impressive 8-1 record and a reputation for finishing fights early. His aggressive style and powerful striking, evidenced by his 6.23 significant strikes landed per minute, could pose problems for Matthews. Delgado's recent performances, including a knockout victory on Dana White's Contender Series, showcase his potential as a rising star in the division.

Matthews, at 32, brings more UFC experience to the table, having already competed in the promotion. His well-rounded skill set, honed at the New England Cartel alongside UFC veterans, could be key in neutralizing Delgado's aggression. Matthews' superior takedown defense (50% compared to Delgado's 15%) might force the fight to remain standing, where his striking accuracy of 44% matches Delgado's. However, Matthews' tendency to absorb more strikes (6.19 per minute) could be exploited by Delgado's power. Ultimately, Delgado's youth, finishing ability, and momentum make him the favorite, but Matthews' experience and versatility shouldn't be underestimated. Expect an action-packed fight with Delgado likely securing a late TKO victory if he can maintain his pressure and avoid Matthews' submission attempts.

Final Connor Mathews-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick: Jose Delgado (-410), Over 1.5 Rounds (-195)