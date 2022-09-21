Conor McGregor’s savage response to Floyd Mayweather’s demand for rematch

It looks like a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch in 2023 won’t happen .. at least if we base it off on Conor’s response to the challenge.

Early Wednesday, Mayweather revealed his desired to fight McGregor again as soon as next year. He shared that the ongoing negotiations would pit them against each other in Dubai, though it remains to be seen if the fight will just be an exhibition or just an officially sanctioned one.

Mayweather, however, emphasized that he doesn’t want a real fight with McGregor and would prefer an exhibition as he mocked and ridiculed the Irishman’s punching power.

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather said.

After all that talking from Floyd Mayweather, though, Conor McGregor dropped the most savage response by rejecting the fight demand with one emoji and a hashtag. According to TMZ, the Notorious wrote the peace sign along with the hashtag #notinteresed.

When it comes to talking trash, McGregor is certainly a master of it.

Of course this doesn’t actually mean that the fight between the two won’t happen. Considering the personality of the two, this exchange might just all be for show to hype up their rematch. But hey, regardless, we’ll still watch it for sure.