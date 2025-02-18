Conor McGregor's newly signed girl group, Sweet Love, has set its sights on a high-profile collaboration—and they know exactly who they want. The quartet, consisting of Honey, Jasmine, Maya, and Venice, revealed in a chat with TMZ Sports that their dream feature would be none other than R&B star Ne-Yo.

After recently securing a deal with McGregor’s Green Back Records, the group wasted no time in calling out potential collaborators. While they mentioned names like Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera, Kehlani, and Billie Eilish, their enthusiasm reached another level when discussing Ne-Yo. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter recently followed the group on Instagram, which sparked even more excitement.

“We absolutely love Ne-Yo,” Honey gushed, while their manager, Blair, made a direct plea: “Ne-Yo, if you're listening, the girls are calling!”

Venice, who has been the biggest fan of the R&B crooner among the four, didn’t hesitate to make a heartfelt pitch. “We honestly love you so much. We’d love it if you hopped on a song with us,” she said.

There’s no official word on whether Ne-Yo has responded to the invite, but a social media follow is a promising start for McGregor's band.

Is Ne-Yo’s Viral Moment Fueling Sweet Love’s Interest?

Ne-Yo has been making waves for more than just his music. His unconventional love life has been a hot topic on social media, with many discussing his polyamorous relationships. The singer has openly embraced this lifestyle since early 2023, recently posting a striking photo alongside his three girlfriends—Bella, Arielle, and Moneii. This could be an enticing branding and image that McGregor's group appreciates.

The image, which quickly gained traction online, featured Ne-Yo at the center of his partners, each posing confidently. Fans had mixed reactions, but the post only reinforced Ne-Yo’s ability to command attention, both in music and beyond.

With Sweet Love looking to make a name for themselves in the industry, aligning with a hitmaker like Ne-Yo could be a major power move. Whether or not their admiration stems from his recent viral moment, there’s no denying that a collaboration would generate major buzz.

For now, the group is focused on their upcoming single, set to drop in the next few weeks. Conor McGregor has confidently stated that Sweet Love has the potential to be the biggest girl group since the Spice Girls, and the women are ready to prove him right.

“I really hope we can live up to it,” Maya said. “But we’re up for the challenge.”

With their eyes set on making history, Sweet Love is ready to deliver. Whether Ne-Yo will be a part of that journey remains to be seen.