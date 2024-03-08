Constance Wu's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. Wu is a popular actress who has starred in several productions, including Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers and TV series Fresh Off the Boat.
She is a Golden Globes Award nominee, a two-time Critics Choice Award-nominated actress, and a Teen Choice Award nominee. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Constance Wu's net worth in 2024.
What is Constance Wu's net worth in 2024?: $6 million (estimate)
Constance Wu's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Constance Wu was born on March 22, 1982, in Richmond, Va. She attended Douglas S. Freeman High School, where she garnered an interest in acting as a participant of the local theater. After graduating from high school, Wu studied at the State University of New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting.
Constance Wu's early acting career
In 2006, Wu kickstarted her acting career by making her big-screen debut in the movie called Stephanie Daley. During the same year, Wu also appeared in The Architect and an episode in the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Some of her other early acting appearances in the theaters include Year of the Fish, Watching TV with the Red Chinese, Sound of My Voice, Best Friends Forever, Ties and Parallels. While appearing on the big screens, Wu also was a fixture on television screens. Her television works include Torchwood, Covert Affairs, Browsers, Deadly Revenge and Eastsiders.
Constance Wu stars in Fresh off the Boat
But among her early roles, there's no question that Wu rose to fame thanks to her groundbreaking performance in the Asian comedy family hit series Fresh off the Boat.
According to sources, Wu raked in $45,000 per episode for making Jessica Huang come to life in the series. With Wu appearing in 116 episodes, she probably made at least $5.2 million from Fresh off the Boat, which aired for six seasons.
Thanks to her breakout performance, Wu also earned her first Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. In addition to this, she also earned a pair of Television Critics Association Awards nominations, both for Individual Achievement in Comedy.
Constance Wu stars in Crazy Rich Asians
While Wu turned heads in the TV series Fresh Off the Boat, it was her starring role in Crazy Rich Asians that propelled her to worldwide fame. Crazy Rich Asians became a global success after it grossed $239 million around the world. As per sources, Wu reportedly enjoyed a $1 million paycheck for portraying the main antagonist, Rachel Chu.
With Crazy Rich Asians making waves in the Hollywood scene, Wu was credited for her memorable performance. She earned her first Golden Globes Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. In addition to this, Wu also earned her second Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy.
Constance Wu stars in Hustlers
콘스탄스 우 Constance Wu (p: Chad Griffith), Backstage Magazine, October 2019. 1/2 (cover) pic.twitter.com/3j4UFFN5fV
— 화보백업계정 (@jmtastexx) October 11, 2019
Just one year after her biggest hit performance in Crazy Rich Asians, the Golden Globes Award-nominated actress followed up with her starring performance in Hustlers. Wu starred alongside Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lopez and veterans Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B, and Julia Styles. Hustlers grossed nearly $158 million worldwide.
Although it was never disclosed how much Wu made for starring in Hustlers, the Crazy Rich Asians actress did disclose that she went undercover as a stripper to help get into character. Based on a report by Observer, Wu revealed to the public that she made $600 during her first night of undercover.
Constance Wu's other acting works
Since making waves in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, her success has paved the way for Wu to earn more starring roles. She starred in I Was a Simple Man; Lyle, Lyle Crocodile; and East Bay.
Aside from the big screens, Wu also starred alongside Chris Pratt in The Terminal List. On the other hand, Wu also made an appearance in the TV Mini Series Solos. In the series, she acted alongside Hollywood stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Anthony Mackie.
Furthermore, Wu also lent her voice in animated productions such as Wish Dragon, the short Crow: The Legend, and TV series Velma.
Constance Wu's career behind the scenes
Aside from being a successful actress, Wu tried her hand as a producer and writer in 2013. Thus far, her lone work as a producer and writer is a short called My Mother Is Not a Fish.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Constance Wu's net worth in 2024?