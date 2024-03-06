Manasquan High School and Camden High School battled it out in the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Associate state title game. Unfortunately, the game ended in controversy due to an inexcusable decision by the referees.
Camden took the lead courtesy of Alijah Curry hitting a free throw, but Griffin Linstra played hero for Manasquan as he grabbed the rebound on a missed shot by Rey Weinseimer. Linstra got the shot off in time and sent the Manasquan team and fans into celebration mode.
However, shortly after, the officials huddled up and reversed the call, calling it no good in a wild turn of events. Here's how everything unfolded.
Somehow, the referees overturned this call despite clear evidence of time being left on the clock.
Rightfully so, fans were quick to jump all over the refs after the game. This has been a common theme in pro sports, but this is an ugly way for a state title game to end and the high school players to have their dreams crushed.
Manasquan coach blasts officials after controversial ending
After the game, Manasquan head coach Andrew Bilodeau was quick to criticize the ending, per Ryan Gaydos of Fox News:
“They reversed the call. The referee in the C position in the middle signaled ‘basket's good,' they huddled up, and then 15 kids got screwed in front of 1,000 people. Print that. Print it five times. Those three guys huddled up, and they screwed these kids in front of 1,000 people and that video will be on the internet for everyone to see.”
It was an inexcusable call by the referees, and even though they wanted to seek an appeal, it was denied on Wednesday, per Stephen Edelson of The Ashbury Park Press.
That is never how we want a state title game to end, and this Manasquan-Camden ending will be replayed for a long time in the state of New Jersey.