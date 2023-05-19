Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Devsisters announced the latest update to Cookie Run Kingdom: The Legend of the Red Dragon, which brings with it new Episodes, new Cookies, and more.

The Legend of the Red Dragon update brings various new things to Cookie Run Kingdom. Let’s go through each of them in turn, starting with the new Episodes

The new Episode, Legend of Red Dragon, features Ancient grade, Hollyberry, and the brand new Pitaya Dragon Cookie. These cookies must embark on a journey to Dragon’s Valley. In this journey, Pitaya Dragon Cookie makes a tempting offer to Hollyberry Cookie: Help the dragon (who is trapped in a Cookie’s body) regain its power and in return, the Dragon will help Hollyberry in the fight against Dark Enchantress Cookie.

Of course, a new Cookie Run Kingdom update means new Cookies. As mentioned above, this update brings in the brand new Pitaya Dragon Cookie, a Dragon-grade Charge Cookie capable of launching flying swords at enemies using their Draconic Bladestorm. This ability deals substantial damage, while also impeding healing abilities. Not only that, but this Cookie can also transform into a dragon, which can unleash a breath that will damage every enemy in its path, while also increasing their vulnerability.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another new Cookie is Royal Margarine Cookie, an Epic-grade Ambush Cookie. Royal Margarine fires buttercream balls at enemies, which inflict damage and poison the enemy. This attack also reduces the enemy’s attack and defense.

Royal Margarine Cookie, alongside Hollyberry Cookie and Wildberry Cookie, are the first Cookies to be available via the new “Chance Up Cookie Gacha” system. This system increases the probability of obtaining specific Cookies. This feature gives players a higher chance of getting the aforementioned cookies. Players can now also select up to two Epic-grade cookies, also increasing the chance of the player getting them.

Finally, the update introduces the Hall of Encounter. By accomplishing missions in the Hall of Encounter, players will be able to acquire points. The player can then use these points to level up the main Cookies that are central to the storyline. These upgrades enable the Cookies to reach new heights of power. Players will also be able to obtain fixed rewards and random reward boxes, which provide even more surprises and incentives.

That’s all of the features introduced to Cookie Run Kingdom in the Legend of the Red Dragon Update. Cookie Run Kingdom is available on iOS and Android. Additionally, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.