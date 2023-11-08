CookieRun: The Darkest Night "Pre-Orders Now Available"

Pre-order CookieRun: The Darkest Night, now for an exclusive discount on the new VR adventure from the CookieRun series.

Devsisters, in partnership with Studio FreshDoh!, has officially opened pre-orders for the eagerly awaited CookieRun: The Darkest Night, marking the latest addition to the popular CookieRun game series. Fans can now ensure their copy is secured by visiting the Meta Quest Store, with all pre-orders featuring a significant exclusive discount on the game’s retail price.

CookieRun: The Darkest Night Release Date: November 30, 2023

In anticipation of the official launch, CookieRun: The Darkest Night is being offered at a promotional pre-order price of $21.99, a 12% savings from the standard cost of $24.99. This limited-time offer is valid until November 30 at 9:59 AM PST, providing a window of opportunity for enthusiasts of the franchise to capitalize on the savings.

CookieRun: The Darkest Night propels players into an immersive experience as GingerBrave, the heroic cookie protagonist, on an enchanting journey through the depths of a notorious witch’s castle. This new adventure is designed to charm players with its magical environments and fast-paced gameplay. The world within the witch’s castle is teeming with marvels to discover and adversaries to overcome. Players will navigate through 11 uniquely themed areas, each offering its blend of challenges and treasures.

Each room in the castle unfolds a new chapter of the story, from the mysteries waiting in the bakery to the secrets lurking in the laboratory, the dangers of the forge, and the peculiar Gnome Square. The game integrates a mix of genres, from action to puzzle-solving and includes interactive mini-games for a dynamic gameplay experience.

Distinguishing CookieRun: The Darkest Night from its predecessors, the game features an array of cookie characters, each with distinct abilities and roles. Among the seven types of cookies are the Alchemist Cookie and the Wizard Cookie, which players can utilize to gain advantages throughout their quest. The game also introduces three pet companions that offer support during the escape from the castle.

Moreover, the game is populated with various other characters including gnomes and jelly bears, contributing to the narrative and challenges. As players delve deeper into the castle’s confines, they will also face new formidable foes, adding an element of suspense and thrill to the gameplay.

Aligning with the commencement of pre-orders, Studio FreshDoh! has released an engaging new trailer for CookieRun: The Darkest Night on their official YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse into the enchanting yet perilous world of the game.

The first chapter of CookieRun: The Darkest Night is slated for release on the same day the pre-order period ends, November 30, 2023. The game will support multiple platforms, including the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro, ensuring a broad range of accessibility for virtual reality enthusiasts. To cater to a global audience, CookieRun: The Darkest Night will be available in seven different languages – Korean, English, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, and Italian – and will feature English voice content, enhancing the immersive experience.

Prospective players and fans looking for more information on CookieRun: The Darkest Night can visit the official game website. There, they can find detailed descriptions of the gameplay, character bios, and information on the mystical world within the witch’s castle. The site also offers resources for community engagement and support for those eager to delve into the world of CookieRun: The Darkest Night.

With the launch, CookieRun: The Darkest Night is set to harness the established fan base of the CookieRun franchise while aiming to attract new players with its VR gameplay. The developers have meticulously crafted a narrative and gaming environment that honors the legacy of the series, yet stands out with its innovative use of VR technology. This release could potentially set a new precedent for the CookieRun series, aligning it with the forefront of VR gaming and demonstrating the potential for established mobile gaming franchises to transition into the virtual reality space successfully.