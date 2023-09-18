The CookieRun Kingdom continues to grow as Devsisters announced the next game in the franchise: CookieRun Tower of Adventures will be coming soon to mobile.

Developed by Devsisters studio Oven Games, CookieRun: Tower of Adventures is going to be a casual action game featuring real-time multiplayer co-op play and combat, becoming the franchise’s first 3D game. It is expected to debut at the Google Play booth during G-STAR 2023 with a hands-on demo, with the game coming out later on.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Devsisters, the game “introduces new ways to play and interact with new and familiar cookies from the CookieRun IP.” In the game, players will be helping Cookies climb to the top of Pancake Tower through strategic team building utilizing each Cookie’s unique skills and abilities. The game features a story-based adventure mode and multiplayer gameplay, allowing players to enjoy the game together with friends.

From November 16-19, 2023, players will be able to try out CookieRun: Tower of Adventures during G-STAR 2023, which will be held at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea. The game will be the first to showcase a PC-based user demo through Google Play Games at the booth, giving players a slightly different but hopefully more optimized and convenient way to play mobile games than usual.

“CookieRun: Tower of Adventures aims to be a popular action game that casual players can enjoy both alone and with friends. Through our collaboration with Google Play, players can experience our unique gameplay more easily. We look forward to G-STAR 2023” says Oven Games Executive Producer Hyung-wook Bae.

CookieRun: Tower of Adventures will be available on iOS and Android in 2024.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.