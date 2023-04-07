The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that rapper Coolio died as a result of fentanyl overdose, along with traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system, TMZ reported first. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles on September 28, 2022. The medical examiner’s office also noted that Coolio’s severe asthma and decades-long use of cigarettes played a factor in his death, as his body was unable to fight back.

Coolio rose to fame in 1995 with the release of his hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, which spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The late rapper also won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for the song. Also, it’s hard to forget his performance for the Kenan and Kel theme song. Yet, rapping wasn’t his only skill, as fans also knew him for his appearances on various television shows and films, including Futurama, where he voiced Kwanzaa-bot.

Despite the tragic news, Coolio’s family is determined to honor their father’s legacy through documentaries and film. His children – Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius, and Artisha – remember their dad as a great man and want the public to know how much they loved him. Cemetery Tim, who has created headstones for other musicians such as Nate Dogg, Eazy E, and Anthony Johnson, was enlisted by the family to create a custom headstone for Coolio so that they have a physical place to remember him.

Fentanyl has been responsible for a surge in overdose deaths across the United States in recent years. The synthetic opioid is often mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, to increase potency, which can lead to accidental overdoses. The death of Coolio serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of seeking help for addiction.