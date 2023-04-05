Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Spanish Cup! Catch the Copa del Rey odds series here, featuring our Barcelona-Real Madrid prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Since July 2022, Barca has won four of the five El Clasicos. Barcelona is on a five-game winning streak, winning 4-0 over Elche in their travel to the Estadio Martinez Valero.

Real Madrid hopes to get their second win in April. They hosted Real Valladolid last time, winning 6-0 in the Bernabeu.

Here are the Barcelona-Real Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Copa del Rey Odds: Fulham-Real Madrid Odds

FC Barcelona: +125

Real Madrid: +190

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -114

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT (noon)

Why Barcelona Can Beat Real Madrid

Barcelona is at the top of the league table at the moment and has been impressive on the domestic front under Xavi. The Catalan outfit eased past Elche by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Barcelona won the first leg 1-0 at Bernabeu Stadium on March 2, and now they are favored to advance from Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match at Camp Nou.

Barca got a brace from Robert Lewandowski, which gave the Polish superstar 27 goals in 34 overall matches this season. The addition of the striker and Raphinha (nine goals, eight assists) have helped put the hosts in position for the league title. Their play on the back end also has played a huge part. Barcelona has allowed just nine goals in 27 La Liga matches, 10 fewer than any other team. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has 20 clean sheets and an 88.7 save percentage.

The Blaugrana should be coming in with a ton of confidence, as they have won three of the four official El Clasico meetings so far this season. Aside from the first-leg victory, they won a La Liga match 2-1 on March 19 and the Supercopa final 3-1 in January. In last month’s domestic league game, Barca put seven of their 17 shots on target and had an 8-1 edge on corner kicks.

Barcelona has lost just one game at home since last August, and that was a 3-0 setback to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage. They have won 11 of their 13 league matches at Camp Nou, outscoring their opponents 27-2. Barca reached the Copa del Rey semis by defeating CF Intecity (4-3) AD Ceuta (0-5), and Real Sociedad (1-0).

Barcelona coach Xavi sees this match against Real Madrid as a big test. This will be quite difficult even if Barcelona has come out on top more often than not in the El Clasico meetings this season. Barca will be without Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé, Andreas Christensen, and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries. Ansu Fati will join Raphinha and Lewandowski in front while Franck Kessie joins Gavi and Sergio Busquets in the midfield.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Barcelona

Real Madrid is currently in second place in the La Liga standings and has flattered to deceive throughout their campaign. Los Blancos thrashed Real Valladolid by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Karim Benzema comes in on fire after scoring a hat trick on Sunday. He missed time with an injury around the World Cup but has 21 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season. Vinicius Junior can score or link up with Benzema, as the Brazilian has 16 goals and 11 assists in 40 games. The respected Real Madrid midfield also remains intact, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set to hold the ball but keep it moving. Los Blancos held 65% possession in the first leg, allowing just four total shots and losing on an own-goal.

There are still plenty of firepowers in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. Rodrygo has 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions, and Federico Valverde has scored nine times, which adds to Real’s offensive setups to unlock the stingy Barcelona back line. Real Madrid defeated CP Cacereño, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid to reach the Spanish Cup semifinals.

Madrid has not been consistent enough so far this season, but the big win over Real Valladolid is likely to provide the team with some really of confidence. For the Whites, Ferland Mendy is out in this fixture while Mariano Diaz and Antonio Rudiger are doubtful to make an appearance. Aurelien Tchouameni should join Kroos and Modric in the midfield. Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao link for another center-back partnership while Lucas Vasquez and David Alaba take wingback duties.

Final Barcelona-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

As expected, this El Clasico will be a high-scoring one. Despite Barca’s roster reduction, they have overcome their deficiencies and made Spotify Camp Nou their fortress. A tight ball game with over 2.5 goals is expected but Barca comes on top to please their faithful fans.

Final Barcelona-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: FC Barcelona (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-122)