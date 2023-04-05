Cremonese and Fiorentina meet for a clash in Stadio Giovanni Zini. Our Coppa Italia odds series features our prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide in the Cremonese-Fiorentina game.

Cremonese needs some winds of change after being winless in the last four games. Crem recently lost to Atalanta on their home turf by a 3-1 scoreline.

Fiorentina has been undefeated for 10 straight games and continues to build that momentum. The Violets recently opened their April schedule with a 0-1 win in their travel to Inter Milan.

Here are the Cremonese-Fiorentina soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Cremonese-Fiorentina Odds

US Cremonese: +400

ACF Fiorentina: -165

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -130

How to Watch Cremonese vs. Fiorentina

TV: DAZN, ESPN 3

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Cremonese Can Beat Fiorentina

The hosts have defied all odds to reach the semi-finals as they defeated Napoli in the round of 16 and overcame Roma in the quarter-finals to set up a date with Fiorentina in the last four. La Cremo’s Coppa Italia campaign has been incredible and is in stark contrast to their form in Serie A where they sit in the bedrock. They are in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves.

They have scored seven goals in two home games in the competition and are likely to score at least one goal in the first leg. They have failed to score in their last three home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

The Violini have won just a single league match all year (over AS Roma of all teams) and are in last place with 13 points, a full dozen from safety. They are going right back down to Serie B, which means that this Coppa Italia dream is all the more important for them. To get to this stage, they knocked out Ternana (3-2), Modena (4-2), Napoli (2-2, 4-5 on penalties), and Roma (1-2).

Manager Davide Ballardini probably will not see the services of Vlad Chiricheș, Alex Ferrari, and David Okereke. He will utilize his usual 3-5-2 formation, likely with Franck Tsadjout and David Okereke up front and Fiorentina loanee Marco Benassi in midfield. Left wingback Emanuele Valeri and forward Daniele Ciofani are also expected to get some productive minutes on the pitch.

Cremonese is going to sit very deep and look to counter at speed, attacking the space behind Fiorentina’s defense. Cyriel Dessers’ speed and Tsadjout’s strength will be on display, which means that there will be some classic big man-little man linkup in this game.

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Cremonese

Fiorentina is peaking at the exactly right part of the season. The Viola head into the game on an eight-game winning run and will be pumped from their 1-0 Serie A win over Inter Milan in their first game since the international break on Saturday. To get to this stage of the Coppa Italia, Fiorentina just had a short stint, facing Sampdoria (1-0) and Torino (2-1).

They made quick work of the hosts at Wednesday’s venue roughly two weeks ago and should be able to record a win in this game. Fiorentina secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over the Bulls thanks to goals from Luka Jovic and Jonathan Ikone. They last won the Coppa Italia in 2001 and have the opportunity to make it to the finals for the first time since 2014.

Despite two games in this cup, Fiorentina registered 17.5 total shots, 5.0 shots on target, and 4.5 corners per match while maintaining 57.5% ball possession. Fiorentina will likely be needing help from their Serie A leading scorer Arthur Cabral (six goals, one assist). Nicolás Gonzalez and Rolando Mandragora have five goal contributions in Serie A.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano will have his full squad available, minus goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and defender Aleksa Terzic. He will bring Nikola Milenković, Sofyan Amrabat, and González back into the XI. There will be some tactical midfield plans in play, like using a double pivot with Amrabat and Mandragora behind one of Antonín Barák, Giacomo Bonaventura, or Gaetano Castrovilli.

Fiorentina will be meeting Cremonese for just the fourth time. They won the previous three games. Their first matchup was in a 2013 club-friendly game where the Purples convincingly won on a 7-1 scoreline. They also got the league double over the hosts, scoring 3-2 in August and 0-2 last month.

Final Cremonese-Fiorentina Prediction & Pick

Cremonese’s atrocious home form in the Serie A (1-3-10) will likely be on display again. They are a different beast in this tourney, so expect them to knock at least a goal. Regardless, Fiorentina remains the most in-form team in Italy and will likely get the win here.

Final Cremonese-Fiorentina Prediction & Pick: Fiorentina (-165), Over 2.5 goals (-108)