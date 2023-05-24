Fiorentina and Inter meet in the Coppa Italia finals! Catch the Coppa Italia odds series here, featuring our Fiorentina-Inter prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Fiorentina hopes to continue on their three-game winning streak in this important final match. The Violets won against Udinese and drew with Torino in the Serie A. They also secured a 1-3 away win against Basel in the second leg of the UECL semifinals, giving them a 4-3 score on aggregate. Fiorentina will be battling West Ham in the Europa Conference League finals.

Inter Milan’s nine-game unbeaten run was finally halted by Serie A champions Napoli in the Diego Maradona Stadium. Inter will be looking to add their win in this tournament to their trophy cabinet. They earned the Italian Super Cup against AC Milan in January and will be battling Manchester City for the Champions League trophy.

Here are the Fiorentina-Inter soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Coppa Italia Odds: Fiorentina-Inter Odds

ACF Fiorentina: +300

Inter Milan: -110

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Inter

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Bet365

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Inter

Fiorentina is peaking at the exactly right part of the season. Despite going 10 points behind sixth-placed Roma in the Serie A standings, Fiorentina is slowly making its mark in the Italian League. The Viola secured second place in the Group A UEFA Europa Conference League standings, while also winning over the like of Basaksehir FK, Hearts of Midlothian, RFS, Sporting Braga, Sivasspor, Lech Poznan, and Basel.

Despite going down 1-2 at home in the first leg of the UECL semifinals, the Viola made their visit to Switzerland meaningful by winning 3-1 against Basel. Fiorentina handled the ball for 67% of the match, tallying 27 total shots, 11 shots on target, and 14 corner kicks. Nicolas Gonzalez’s brace and Antonin Barak’s goal in extra-time put Fiorentina with a ticket to the finals. They will be facing the English squad West Ham United, who won against AZ Alkmaar.

Fiorentina has defeated Sampdoria, Torino, and Cremonese in this tournament. Across four games, Fiorentina registered averages of 18.0 total shots, 5.5 shots on target, and 6.2 corners per match while maintaining 57.5% ball possession. Fiorentina will likely be needing help from their forwards such as Arthur Cabral, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nikola Jovic, Jonathan Ikone, and Antonin Barak. Cristiano Biraghi, Aleksa Terzic, and Luca Ranieri will also be needed to push Fiorentina for a win here.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano will have his full squad available, minus goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. He will bring Nikola Milenković, Sofyan Amrabat, and González into the starting XI. Pietro Terracciano is expected to get the nod as goalkeeper in this finals.

Fiorentina will be meeting Inter for just the third time this season. They won the previous match at the San Siro in a 0-1 road win. Fiorentina has only won six times and drew five in the last 20 face-offs against Inter.

Why Inter Can Beat Fiorentina

The Black and Blues are currently third in the Serie A with two points to catch second-placers Lazio. Inter has a 21-3-2 record in the Serie A, scoring 67 goals and conceding 40. Inter Milan will not be fazed by their 3-1 defeat to Napoli, as they will refresh themselves to get this win in the Coppa Italia.

Simone Inzaghi’s squad posts 12.0 total shots, 6.5 corners, and a 56.5% ball possession rate in four games in the Coppa Italia. Fiorentina’s five goals in this tournament have been produced by five different players, namely Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Francesco Acerbi. Martinez and Nicolo Barella has also one assist each in this tourney. Inter Milan has taken down Parma, Atalanta, and Juventus before reaching this stage of the competition.

What’s more impressive is Il Biscione’s defensive improvements for this year. In their nine-game unbeaten run from April to May, Inter has only allowed six goals across all competitions. Inter has also been posting averages of 19.5 tackles, 8.5 interceptions, 11.8 clearances, and 2.8 saves in this competition.

Nearly blessed with a full complement of players, Inter coach Inzaghi should be without Dalbert and Milan Skriniar. It remains to be seen if Henrikh Mkhitaryan will suit up in this match as he is still battling a hamstring issue. Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation will be on full display here, with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku occupying the forward spots. Samir Handanovic will be getting goalkeeping duties, and the middle five will be Federico Dimarco, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, and Denzel Dumfries.

Final Fiorentina-Inter Prediction & Pick

A high-stakes game will be witnessed by Italian fans in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Both teams will surely deliver offensive performances, but Inter’s improvement on the defensive end spells bad news for Fiorentina. The over is expected to be hit but Inter Milan gets their second trophy this season.

Final Fiorentina-Inter Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (-110), Over 2.5 goals (+100)