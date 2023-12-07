Check out this Coral Island guide to learn how to romance Alice, one of Coral Island's 28 eligible partners.

Coral Island – Alice

“Alice runs the family inn with her twin sister, Suki. She likes discussing unexplained phenomena, which she studied a little back in university.”

Alice resides at the Coral Inn along with Suki and the tenants.

How to Romance Alice in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Alice by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Alice

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Alice Loves the following items:

Green smoothie

Minced jackfruit pie

Olive oil

Almond oil

Neutral:

Egg

Large Egg

Duck Egg

Large Duck Egg

Quail Egg

Large Quail Egg

Goat Milk

Milk

Large goat milk

Large milk

Pickled okra

Hates:

Most seafood

Alice’s Schedule

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 06:00 – Standing outside the Community Center. On Mondays, Noah joins her. 10:10 – Moves to another spot at the square to read. 12:00 – Leaves the square to go to Coral Inn to work at the register. 14:00 – Working in the lobby of the inn. 16:00 – Goes outside to read in front of the Inn. 20:00 – Goes to bed

Wednesday 06:00 – Leaves the Inn and heads to the eastern edge of the beach. 08:00 – At the eastern side of the beach, chatting with Noah. 11:45 – Begins walking back to the Inn to read. 13:00 – Outside the Inn, reading. 21:00 – Goes to bed.

Saturday 07:00 – Leaves the Inn and heads to the eastern edge of the beach. 09:00 – Sitting at the eastern edge of the beach, admiring the ocean. 18:00 – Begins walking back to the Inn to go to bed. 19:00 – Goes to sleep.

Sunday 07:00 – Leaves the Inn and heads to the eastern edge of the beach to read. 15:30 – At the bar, eating and drinking. 23:50 – At the Inn, sleeping in her room.



Seasonal Differences

Spring; Sunday 07:00 – Leaves the Inn to have coffee in Garden Lane. 12:00 – Starts walking to the tavern. 14:00 – At the bar, eating and drinking. 21:00 – Leaves the tavern to head back to the Inn. 23:00 – At the Inn, sleeping in her room.

Summer; Wednesday 06:00 – Leaves the Inn and heads to the eastern edge of the beach. 08:00 – At the eastern side of the beach, chatting with Noah. 11:45 – Reads on the beach. 18:00 – Outside the Inn, reading. 21:00 – Goes to bed.

Winter; Sunday 07:00 – Leaves the Inn and heads to the eastern edge of the beach. 09:00 – Sitting at the eastern edge of the beach, admiring the ocean. 18:00 – Begins walking back to the Inn to go to bed. 19:00 – Goes to sleep.



Rainy or Snowy Weather

07:00 – Leaves her room and heads to the Inn’s kitchen.

14:00 – Sits down in the Inn’s lobby to read.

20:00 – Returns to her room and goes to bed.

Alice Heart Events

Hearts: 2 Day: Any (10:00–17:00) Location: Coral Inn

Hearts: 4 Day: Sunny weather (18:00–22:00) Location: Beach Pier

Hearts: 5 Day: Any (10:00–17:00) Location: Coral Inn

Hearts: 6 Day: Sunny weather (09:00–17:00) Location: Community Center

Hearts: 7 Day: Any (18:00–23:59) Location: Fishensips

Hearts: 8 Day: Any (08:00–17:00) Location: Coral Inn kitchen

Hearts: 10 Day: Sunny weather (19:00–23:59) Location: Beach Pier

Hearts: 10 Day: Any (19:00–23:59) Location: Coral Inn kitchen

Hearts: 10 Day: 3 days after proposal (06:00–07:00) Location: Farm



Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.