Ben is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Ben.

Coral Island – Ben

“Ben has an extensive collection of healing crystals. He loves road trips, and he splurges by spending his money on music festivals.”

Ben is a nomad who lives in a caravan in the forest.

How to Romance Ben in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Ben by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Ben

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Ben Loves the following items:

Matsutake

Black Trumpet

Shiitake

Morel

Sea mushroom

Banana

Green tea

Neutral:

Egg

Large Egg

Duck Egg

Large Duck Egg

Quail Egg

Large Quail Egg

Goat Milk

Milk

Large goat milk

Large milk

Pickled Cucumber

Disliked:

Eggplant lasagna

Cheese

Fish taco

Omurice

Sashimi

Seafood ramen

Sushi

Clam chowder

Mayonnaise

Yogurt

Cockle

Sunny-side-up eggs

Ben’s Schedule

Regular Schedule

Monday, Friday 06:00 – Leaves his caravan to stand outside and drink green tea. 08:00 – Leaves to go shopping at Sam’s. 15:10 – Leaves the store to do tai-chi exercises outside. 19:50 – Leaves to go home and sleep.

Tuesday, Wednesday 06:20 – Leaves his caravan to go to the Ranch to play with his pet duck Funbucket. 15:00 – Leaves to do tai-chi exercises outside the general store. 18:10 – Leaves to go hang out at the Local Tavern. 21:10 – Leaves the tavern to return home and sleep.

Thursday 10:00 – Leaves his caravan to meditate at the beach near the Lookout. 19:15 – Leaves the beach to return home and sleep.

Saturday, Sunday 06:00 – Opens his caravan store for business. 21:00 – Closes the store and goes to sleep.



Seasonal differences

Fall 15–28 00:00 – Out of town

Fall; Monday – Friday 06:20 – Leaves his caravan to go to the Ranch to play with his pet duck Funbucket. 15:00 – Leaves to do tai-chi exercises outside the general store. 18:10 – Leaves to go hang out at the Local Tavern. 21:10 – Leaves the tavern to return home and sleep.

Winter; Thursday, Bath House open 08:15 – Goes to the Bath House house to relax in the hot spring. 15:00 – Returns home to relax in the caravan. 20:00 – Goes to bed.

Winter; Thursday, Bath House closed 09:00 – Goes into town to make a snowball. 16:00 – Returns home to relax in the caravan. 21:00 – Goes to bed.



Rainy or snowy weather

Monday – Wednesday 10:00 – Leaves his caravan to go shopping at Sam’s. 15:00 – Leaves the store to spend time in the Community Center. 19:15 – Leaves the Community Center to go home and sleep.

Friday 11:00 – Leaves his caravan to spend time in the Community Center. 18:20 – Leaves the Community Center to go home and sleep.

Saturday, Sunday 08:00 – Opens his caravan store for business. 22:00 – Closes the store and goes to bed.



Ben Heart Events

Hearts: 2 Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00) Location: Caravan



Hearts: 3 Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00) Location: Caravan



Hearts: 4 Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00) Location: Caravan



Hearts: 5 Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00) Location: Outside the Cavern

Hearts: 6 Day: Sunny or windy weather (8:00-17:00) Location: Caravan



Hearts: 7 Day: Sunny or windy weather (10:00–17:00) Location: Clinic



Hearts: 8 Day: Sunny or windy weather (17:00–19:00) Location: Lake



Hearts: 10 Day: Sunny or windy weather (18:00–23:59) Location: Forest near the Caravan



Hearts: 10 Day: 3 days after proposal (06:00–07:00) Location: Farm



