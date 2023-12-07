Ben is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Ben.
Coral Island – Ben
“Ben has an extensive collection of healing crystals. He loves road trips, and he splurges by spending his money on music festivals.”
Ben is a nomad who lives in a caravan in the forest.
How to Romance Ben in Coral Island
You can befriend, and eventually romance, Ben by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.
You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.
As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.
Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:
- 1 Heart – 350
- 2-4 Hearts – 450 each
- 5 Hearts – 525
- 6-10 Hearts – 625 each
Best Gifts for Ben
Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.
Ben Loves the following items:
- Matsutake
- Black Trumpet
- Shiitake
- Morel
- Sea mushroom
- Banana
- Green tea
Neutral:
- Egg
- Large Egg
- Duck Egg
- Large Duck Egg
- Quail Egg
- Large Quail Egg
- Goat Milk
- Milk
- Large goat milk
- Large milk
- Pickled Cucumber
Disliked:
- Eggplant lasagna
- Cheese
- Fish taco
- Omurice
- Sashimi
- Seafood ramen
- Sushi
- Clam chowder
- Mayonnaise
- Yogurt
- Cockle
- Sunny-side-up eggs
Ben’s Schedule
Regular Schedule
- Monday, Friday
- 06:00 – Leaves his caravan to stand outside and drink green tea.
- 08:00 – Leaves to go shopping at Sam’s.
- 15:10 – Leaves the store to do tai-chi exercises outside.
- 19:50 – Leaves to go home and sleep.
- Tuesday, Wednesday
- 06:20 – Leaves his caravan to go to the Ranch to play with his pet duck Funbucket.
- 15:00 – Leaves to do tai-chi exercises outside the general store.
- 18:10 – Leaves to go hang out at the Local Tavern.
- 21:10 – Leaves the tavern to return home and sleep.
- Thursday
- 10:00 – Leaves his caravan to meditate at the beach near the Lookout.
- 19:15 – Leaves the beach to return home and sleep.
- Saturday, Sunday
- 06:00 – Opens his caravan store for business.
- 21:00 – Closes the store and goes to sleep.
Seasonal differences
- Fall 15–28
- 00:00 – Out of town
- Fall; Monday – Friday
- 06:20 – Leaves his caravan to go to the Ranch to play with his pet duck Funbucket.
- 15:00 – Leaves to do tai-chi exercises outside the general store.
- 18:10 – Leaves to go hang out at the Local Tavern.
- 21:10 – Leaves the tavern to return home and sleep.
- Winter; Thursday, Bath House open
- 08:15 – Goes to the Bath House house to relax in the hot spring.
- 15:00 – Returns home to relax in the caravan.
- 20:00 – Goes to bed.
- Winter; Thursday, Bath House closed
- 09:00 – Goes into town to make a snowball.
- 16:00 – Returns home to relax in the caravan.
- 21:00 – Goes to bed.
Rainy or snowy weather
- Monday – Wednesday
- 10:00 – Leaves his caravan to go shopping at Sam’s.
- 15:00 – Leaves the store to spend time in the Community Center.
- 19:15 – Leaves the Community Center to go home and sleep.
- Friday
- 11:00 – Leaves his caravan to spend time in the Community Center.
- 18:20 – Leaves the Community Center to go home and sleep.
- Saturday, Sunday
- 08:00 – Opens his caravan store for business.
- 22:00 – Closes the store and goes to bed.
Ben Heart Events
- Hearts: 2
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00)
- Location: Caravan
- Hearts: 3
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00)
- Location: Caravan
- Hearts: 4
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00)
- Location: Caravan
- Hearts: 5
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–17:00)
- Location: Outside the Cavern
- Hearts: 6
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (8:00-17:00)
- Location: Caravan
- Hearts: 7
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (10:00–17:00)
- Location: Clinic
- Hearts: 8
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (17:00–19:00)
- Location: Lake
- Hearts: 10
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (18:00–23:59)
- Location: Forest near the Caravan
- Hearts: 10
- Day: 3 days after proposal (06:00–07:00)
- Location: Farm
Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.