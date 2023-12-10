Check out this Coral Island guide to learn how to romance Chaem, one of Coral Island's 28 eligible partners.

Chaem is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Chaem.

Coral Island – Chaem

“Chaem is an athlete in training who dreams of entering a national volleyball competition one day. She works part time as a lifeguard.”

Chaem lives in the Observatory with Wakuu. Her birthday is on Fall 6.

How to Romance Chaem in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Chaem by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Chaem

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Chaem Loves the following items:

Pizza

Basil pesto pasta

Gnocchi

Seafood Ramen

Veggie Ramen

Likes:

Flower Bouquet

Hates:

Most Fish

Chaem’s Schedule

Regular schedule

Monday 06:00: Leaves home and heads to the beach to play volleyball with Aaliyah. 11:20: Moves from the volleyball court to have lunch at the beach with Aaliyah. 17:00: Begins walking to the observatory to have dinner. 23:40: Goes to bed.

Tuesday 06:00: Leaves home and heads to the beach to play volleyball with Aaliyah. 12:30: Moves from the volleyball court to have lunch at the beach with Aaliyah. 14:40: Takes a break to relax on the beach. 17:00: Begins walking to the observatory to have a workout outside. 22:10: Finishes her workout and goes back into the observatory to sleep.

Wednesday 06:00: Leaves home and heads to the beach to play volleyball with Aaliyah. 13:10: Moves from the volleyball court to have lunch at the beach with Aaliyah. 17:00: Begins walking to the observatory to have a workout outside. 23:00: Finishes her workout and goes back into the observatory to sleep.

Thursday, Friday, Sunday 07:00: Leaves the observatory to work out outside. 13:00: Begins walking towards the beach to have lunch there. 18:45: Leaves to return to observatory and have dinner. 23:00: Goes to bed.

Saturday 07:00: Leaves home and heads to the beach to sit and relax there. 13:00: Leaves the beach to have lunch at the Local Tavern. 18:10: Finishes lunch and hangs out at the tavern. 23:00: Leaves the tavern to go home and sleep.



Seasonal differences

Summer; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 06:00: Leaves home and heads to the beach to play volleyball with Aaliyah. 12:30: Moves from the volleyball court to have a coconut drink on the beach with Aaliyah. 17:30: Begins walking to the observatory to have dinner. 22:30: Goes to bed.

Winter; Tuesday 06:00: Leaves home and heads to the beach to play volleyball with Aaliyah. 12:30: Moves from the volleyball court to have lunch at the beach with Aaliyah. 17:00: Begins walking to the observatory to have a workout outside. 22:10: Finishes her workout and goes back into the observatory to sleep.



Rainy or stormy weather

07:00: Leaves her room to have breakfast.

11:20: Leaves the observatory to have lunch in the tavern.

17:00: Sitting and chilling in the tavern.

23:00: Leaves the tavern and goes back to observatory to sleep.

Chaem Heart Events

Note that Chaem’s Heart Event after proposing is currently missing

Heart Value: 3 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall, Sunny weather (07:00–13:00) Location: Beach

Heart Value: 5 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall, Sunny or windy weather (09:00–15:00) Location: Outside the Observatory

Heart Value: 6 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall (18:00–23:59) Location: Fishensips

Heart Value: 7 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall, Sunny weather (12:00–13:00) Location: Beach

Heart Value: 7 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall (18:00–23:59) Location: Observatory

Heart Value: 8 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall (09:00–14:00) Location: Blacksmith garage

Heart Value: 8 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall (12:00–23:59) Location: Fishensips

Heart Value: 10 Day: Spring, Summer, or Fall, Sunny weather (18:00–23:59) Location: Hot Spring



Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.