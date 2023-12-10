Check out this Coral Island guide to learn how to romance Eva, one of Coral Island's many eligible partners.

Coral Island – Eva

“Eva is a talented baker who enjoys talking to the islanders – locals, newcomers, visitors, everybody – and she has many good friends.”

Eva is a baker at Sam’s General Store and lives at the Coral Inn. Her birthday is on Summer 13.

How to Romance Eva in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Eva by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Eva

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Eva Loves the following items:

Red Velvet Cake

Orchid

Peony

Cookies

Diamond

Likes:

Flower Bouquet

Turnip

Neutral:

Pickled Okra

Dislikes:

Most crops and mushrooms

Hates:

Potato

Sweet Potato

Taro Root

Garlic

Eva’s Schedule

Regular schedule

Monday and Wednesday 07:30: Leaves the inn to hang out in the square near the Community Center. 13:15: Begins walking to the beach to spend time there. 17:40: Leaves the beach to read a book in her room at the inn. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Tuesday and Thursday 08:00: Leaves home to work at the bakery in Sam’s General Store. 16:45: Leaves work and returns to the inn to sew at the lobby. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Friday and Saturday 08:00: Leaves the inn to work at the bakery in Sam’s General Store. 16:25: Leaves work to get some red velvet cake at the tavern. 21:35: Leaves the tavern to return to the inn and sleep.

Sunday 08:00: Leaves the inn to take a walk on the beach. 11:00: Begins walking to Sam’s General Store to work in the bakery section. 17:00: Leaves work and goes to the tavern to spend time in Betty’s living room. 22:00: Leaves the tavern to return to her room at the inn and sleep.



Seasonal differences

Winter; Monday and Wednesday 08:00: Leaves the inn to hang out in the square near the Community Center. 13:00: Begins walking towards the lake to feed birds there. 17:00: Leaves to go to the inn and sew in the lobby. 22:00: Returns to her room and goes to bed.



Rainy or stormy weather

Monday and Wednesday 09:00: Leaves her room to sew in the inn’s lobby. 11:00: Leaves the inn to go to the Beach Shack. 17:00: Leaves to return to her room at the inn. 20:00: Reading a book in her room. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Sunday 08:00: Standing in her room. 12:00: Leaves the inn to go to Sam’s General Store to work. 17:00: Leaves work to visit Betty at the tavern. 22:00: Leaves the tavern and goes to bed.



Eva Heart Events

Heart Value: 2 Day: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday–Sunday (14:00–17:00) Location: Sam’s General Store

Heart Value: 4 Day: Any (18:00–22:00) Location: Coral Inn kitchen

Heart Value: 5 Day: Any (18:00–22:00) Location: Coral Inn kitchen

Heart Value: 6 Day: Any (09:00–20:00) Location: Fishensips

Heart Value: 7 Day: Any (09:00–20:00) Location: Coral Inn

Heart Value: 8 Day: Sunny or windy weather (07:00–14:00) Location: Beach Pier

Heart Value: 8 Day: Any (07:00–20:00) Location: Coral Inn

Heart Value: 10 Day: Any (07:00–20:00) Location: Coral Inn



Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.