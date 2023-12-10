Eva is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Eva.
Coral Island – Eva
“Eva is a talented baker who enjoys talking to the islanders – locals, newcomers, visitors, everybody – and she has many good friends.”
Eva is a baker at Sam’s General Store and lives at the Coral Inn. Her birthday is on Summer 13.
How to Romance Eva in Coral Island
You can befriend, and eventually romance, Eva by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.
You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.
As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.
Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:
- 1 Heart – 350
- 2-4 Hearts – 450 each
- 5 Hearts – 525
- 6-10 Hearts – 625 each
Best Gifts for Eva
Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.
Eva Loves the following items:
- Red Velvet Cake
- Orchid
- Peony
- Cookies
- Diamond
Likes:
- Flower Bouquet
- Turnip
Neutral:
- Pickled Okra
Dislikes:
- Most crops and mushrooms
Hates:
- Potato
- Sweet Potato
- Taro Root
- Garlic
Eva’s Schedule
Regular schedule
- Monday and Wednesday
- 07:30: Leaves the inn to hang out in the square near the Community Center.
- 13:15: Begins walking to the beach to spend time there.
- 17:40: Leaves the beach to read a book in her room at the inn.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Tuesday and Thursday
- 08:00: Leaves home to work at the bakery in Sam’s General Store.
- 16:45: Leaves work and returns to the inn to sew at the lobby.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Friday and Saturday
- 08:00: Leaves the inn to work at the bakery in Sam’s General Store.
- 16:25: Leaves work to get some red velvet cake at the tavern.
- 21:35: Leaves the tavern to return to the inn and sleep.
- Sunday
- 08:00: Leaves the inn to take a walk on the beach.
- 11:00: Begins walking to Sam’s General Store to work in the bakery section.
- 17:00: Leaves work and goes to the tavern to spend time in Betty’s living room.
- 22:00: Leaves the tavern to return to her room at the inn and sleep.
Seasonal differences
- Winter; Monday and Wednesday
- 08:00: Leaves the inn to hang out in the square near the Community Center.
- 13:00: Begins walking towards the lake to feed birds there.
- 17:00: Leaves to go to the inn and sew in the lobby.
- 22:00: Returns to her room and goes to bed.
Rainy or stormy weather
- Monday and Wednesday
- 09:00: Leaves her room to sew in the inn’s lobby.
- 11:00: Leaves the inn to go to the Beach Shack.
- 17:00: Leaves to return to her room at the inn.
- 20:00: Reading a book in her room.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Sunday
- 08:00: Standing in her room.
- 12:00: Leaves the inn to go to Sam’s General Store to work.
- 17:00: Leaves work to visit Betty at the tavern.
- 22:00: Leaves the tavern and goes to bed.
Eva Heart Events
- Heart Value: 2
- Day: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday–Sunday (14:00–17:00)
- Location: Sam’s General Store
- Heart Value: 4
- Day: Any (18:00–22:00)
- Location: Coral Inn kitchen
- Heart Value: 5
- Day: Any (18:00–22:00)
- Location: Coral Inn kitchen
- Heart Value: 6
- Day: Any (09:00–20:00)
- Location: Fishensips
- Heart Value: 7
- Day: Any (09:00–20:00)
- Location: Coral Inn
- Heart Value: 8
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (07:00–14:00)
- Location: Beach Pier
- Heart Value: 8
- Day: Any (07:00–20:00)
- Location: Coral Inn
- Heart Value: 10
- Day: Any (07:00–20:00)
- Location: Coral Inn
Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.