Kenny is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Kenny.
Coral Island – Kenny
“Kenny has lived on Coral Island his whole life and has fostered close relationships with other islanders, people, animals, trees, spirits from beyond – all of them.”
Kenny is a part-time rancher at his parents’ Ranch. His birthday is on Spring 9.
How to Romance Kenny in Coral Island
You can befriend, and eventually romance, Kenny by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.
You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.
As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.
Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:
- 1 Heart – 350
- 2-4 Hearts – 450 each
- 5 Hearts – 525
- 6-10 Hearts – 625 each
Best Gifts for Kenny
Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.
Kenny Loves the following items:
- Soybean
- Hash browns
- Vegan taco
- Green tea
- Kombucha
- Lychee
- Roasted almonds
Likes:
- Matsutake
- Black Trumpet
- Shiitake
- Morel
- Sea Mushroom
- Flower Bouquet
Dislikes:
- Fish Taco
- Seafood Ramen
- Sushi
- Clam Chowder
Hates:
- Most livestock products
- Eggplant Lasagna
- Cheese
- Omurice
- Sunny-side-up eggs
Kenny’s Schedule
Regular Schedule
- Monday to Wednesday
- 08:00: Leaves home to work at the barn outside.
- 13:50: Leaves the ranch to sit down and have lunch near the creek in the forest.
- 18:55: Leaves to go home and have dinner.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Thursday and Friday
- 08:00: Leaves home to work with the animals outside the Ranch.
- 13:30: Leaves the ranch to go to the Blacksmith.
- 18:00: Leaves the blacksmith store to have dinner at home.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Saturday
- 08:30: Leaves home to play his flute near the barn outside the Ranch.
- 14:50: Leaves the ranch to play pool at the Local Tavern.
- 18:00: Leaves the blacksmith store to have dinner at home.
- 23:00: Leaves the tavern to go home and go to bed.
- Sunday
- 08:00: Leaves home to go scavenging at the lake.
- 17:00: Leaves the lake to play pool at the Local Tavern.
- 23:50: Leaves the tavern to go home and go to bed.
Rainy or snowy weather
- Monday
- 07:30: Leaves home to work on the shelves inside the Ranch.
- 15:15: Leaves the ranch to watch TV at home.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Tuesday and Wednesday
- 07:30: Leaves home to go to Socket Electronics.
- 16:35: Leaves the store to watch TV at home.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Thursday to Sunday
- 07:30: Leaves home to work on the shelves inside the Ranch.
- 15:15: Leaves the ranch to watch TV at home.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
Kenny Heart Events
- Heart Value: 2
- Day: Rainy weather (08:00–16:00)
- Location: Outside the Ranch
- Heart Value: 3
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (09:00–16:00)
- Location: Near Huntress Cabin
- Heart Value: 5
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (09:00–16:00)
- Location: Forest ruins
- Heart Value: 6
- Day: Rainy or stormy weather (18:00–23:59)
- Location: In front of Fishensips
- Heart Value: 7
- Day: Sunny weather (08:00–16:00)
- Location: Lake
- Heart Value: 8
- Day: Any (18:00–23:59)
- Location: Forest ruin
- Heart Value: 8
- Day: Any (09:00–16:00)
- Location: Forest ruin
Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.