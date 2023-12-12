Check out this Coral Island guide to learn how to romance Kenny, one of Coral Island's 28 eligible partners.

Coral Island – Kenny

“Kenny has lived on Coral Island his whole life and has fostered close relationships with other islanders, people, animals, trees, spirits from beyond – all of them.”

Kenny is a part-time rancher at his parents’ Ranch. His birthday is on Spring 9.

How to Romance Kenny in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Kenny by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Kenny

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Kenny Loves the following items:

Soybean

Hash browns

Vegan taco

Green tea

Kombucha

Lychee

Roasted almonds

Likes:

Matsutake

Black Trumpet

Shiitake

Morel

Sea Mushroom

Flower Bouquet

Dislikes:

Fish Taco

Seafood Ramen

Sushi

Clam Chowder

Hates:

Most livestock products

Eggplant Lasagna

Cheese

Omurice

Sunny-side-up eggs

Kenny’s Schedule

Regular Schedule

Monday to Wednesday 08:00: Leaves home to work at the barn outside. 13:50: Leaves the ranch to sit down and have lunch near the creek in the forest. 18:55: Leaves to go home and have dinner. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Thursday and Friday 08:00: Leaves home to work with the animals outside the Ranch. 13:30: Leaves the ranch to go to the Blacksmith. 18:00: Leaves the blacksmith store to have dinner at home. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Saturday 08:30: Leaves home to play his flute near the barn outside the Ranch. 14:50: Leaves the ranch to play pool at the Local Tavern. 18:00: Leaves the blacksmith store to have dinner at home. 23:00: Leaves the tavern to go home and go to bed.

Sunday 08:00: Leaves home to go scavenging at the lake. 17:00: Leaves the lake to play pool at the Local Tavern. 23:50: Leaves the tavern to go home and go to bed.



Rainy or snowy weather

Monday 07:30: Leaves home to work on the shelves inside the Ranch. 15:15: Leaves the ranch to watch TV at home. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Tuesday and Wednesday 07:30: Leaves home to go to Socket Electronics. 16:35: Leaves the store to watch TV at home. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Thursday to Sunday 07:30: Leaves home to work on the shelves inside the Ranch. 15:15: Leaves the ranch to watch TV at home. 22:00: Goes to bed.



Kenny Heart Events

Heart Value: 2 Day: Rainy weather (08:00–16:00) Location: Outside the Ranch

Heart Value: 3 Day: Sunny or windy weather (09:00–16:00) Location: Near Huntress Cabin

Heart Value: 5 Day: Sunny or windy weather (09:00–16:00) Location: Forest ruins

Heart Value: 6 Day: Rainy or stormy weather (18:00–23:59) Location: In front of Fishensips

Heart Value: 7 Day: Sunny weather (08:00–16:00) Location: Lake

Heart Value: 8 Day: Any (18:00–23:59) Location: Forest ruin

Heart Value: 8 Day: Any (09:00–16:00) Location: Forest ruin



