ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Cornell and California. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cornell-California prediction and pick.

The Cornell Big Red travel to Haas Pavilion to face the California Golden Bears in a compelling non-conference matchup. Cornell enters with a 6-3 record, averaging 84.2 points per game and showcasing offensive firepower led by Jake Fiegen's 12.9 PPG. California, sitting at 6-3, counters with Andrej Stojakovic, who averages 19.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Both teams have demonstrated scoring prowess, with Cornell shooting 48.6% from the field and California presenting a balanced offensive attack. The game promises an intriguing battle between two teams looking to make a statement, with home-court advantage potentially giving California a slight edge in this Tuesday evening contest.

Here are the Cornell-California College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cornell-California Odds

Cornell: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

California: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 165.5 (-115)

Under: 165.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cornell vs. California

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network Extra

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cornell Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cornell is well-positioned to defeat California in their upcoming matchup, thanks to their impressive offensive capabilities and recent form. The Big Red are coming off a dominant 103-84 victory against Army, where they shot 56% from the field and connected on 19 three-pointers, showcasing their perimeter shooting strength. This offensive firepower, led by Nazir Williams and Jake Fiegen, who are both averaging over 13 points per game, could overwhelm California's defense, which has struggled to contain high-scoring teams. Cornell's ability to share the ball effectively, as evidenced by their 27 assists against Army, further enhances their offensive threat.

Moreover, Cornell's resilience on the road adds to their confidence going into this game. They have a solid 3-2 away record and have shown they can perform under pressure. Their balanced scoring attack ensures that multiple players can step up if needed, making them difficult to defend against. California's recent struggles, including a two-game losing streak, highlight vulnerabilities that Cornell can exploit. If the Big Red maintain their shooting efficiency and defensive intensity, they have a strong chance of securing an upset victory at Haas Pavilion against the Golden Bears.

Why California Will Cover The Spread/Win

California is poised to defeat Cornell in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their strategic depth and offensive versatility. The Golden Bears, under new head coach Mark Madsen, bring a dynamic lineup featuring standout players like Andrej Stojakovic, who averaged over 19 points per game and provides exceptional perimeter shooting. Stojakovic's ability to stretch defenses and create scoring opportunities will be crucial in challenging Cornell's defensive schemes. Additionally, California's roster boasts promising talents like Rytis Petraitis and Jovan Blacksher, who offer energy and scoring potential that can overwhelm the Big Red's defensive capabilities.

Furthermore, California's recent roster transformation, which includes eleven new scholarship players, suggests a hunger and adaptability that could prove decisive in this contest. The Golden Bears' coaching staff has experience in developing young talent, and their ability to quickly integrate new players provides them with tactical flexibility. Players like Mady Sissoko and Josjua Ola-Joseph bring fresh offensive and defensive dimensions that Cornell may struggle to counter. With a focus on teamwork and strategic execution, California's comprehensive approach to the game positions them strongly to secure a victory against Cornell, utilizing their depth, shooting prowess, and collective team dynamics to outmaneuver their opponents.

Final Cornell-California Prediction & Pick

The Cornell Big Red (+8.5) faces a challenging road test against the California Golden Bears (-8.5) at Haas Pavilion. Cornell enters the game with momentum, boasting a 6-3 record and coming off an impressive 103-84 victory over Army West Point. The Big Red's offensive firepower, averaging 84.2 points per game and shooting 48.6% from the field, could pose problems for California's defense. California (6-3) holds a slight edge with their home-court advantage, where they've gone 5-1 this season. The Golden Bears' offense, led by Andrej Stojakovic's 19.4 points per game, matches up well with Cornell's, averaging 81.4 points per game. However, California's recent two-game losing streak raises questions about their form.

Cornell's balanced scoring attack, featuring four players averaging double figures, could help them cover the spread. Their proficiency from beyond the arc, demonstrated by their 19 three-pointers against Army, might exploit California's perimeter defense. The Big Red's road resilience (3-2 away record) adds to their potential to keep the game close. While California's size advantage and home-court edge make them favorites, Cornell's offensive efficiency and recent form suggest they have a strong chance of staying within the 8.5-point spread on the road in hostile territory on Tuesday night against the California Bears.

Final Cornell-California Prediction & Pick: Cornell +8.5 (-110), Over 165.5 (-115)