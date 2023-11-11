Valve has just released an update for CS2 that just might solve one of the games biggest complaints: input lag.

Counter-Strike 2 has been receiving a myriad of minor updates ever since the game's initial release on September 27. For good reason too since many players, both casual and professional, have been airing out their complaints about the game, comparing it to its wildly successful predecessor Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Valve has been slowly addressing many players' issues with the game with small updates here and there and most recently an update has come out that might solve one of their biggest complaints: input lag.

You can view the full patch notes here, but for this article, we will be focusing on one update in particular. Looking under the Gameplay section in the patch notes, you will find this:

“The visual and audio feedback from sub-tick input—such as movement acceleration and muzzle flashes—will now always render on the next frame.”

Now what does this mean for CS2? This change now makes the sounds and animation of gunfire occur on the next frame of gameplay, making the game feel more accurate and removing the sense of input lag that many players have been getting. Couple that with updates to the movement and the ability to queue premier with only four players in a party, it is clear that Valve is making a definitive statement that they are going to fix CS2, it will just take some time.

