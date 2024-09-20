A country music star is wishing he didn't get on social media to bash Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Zach Bryan, who is known for hits “Something in Orange,” “Pink Skies,” “From Austin,” and more, admitted that he was wrong for the comments involving fellow musicians Swift and West.

“eagles > chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who's with me,” Bryan posted in a since-deleted tweet according to Variety.

Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce so Bryan was seemingly referring to him in the first dig by saying the Eagles are better. In the second half of Bryan's post, he says Kanye is better than Taylor. While music taste — and fandom in the NFL are subjective — there is a long history between Swift and the controversial rapper.

Back in 2009 at the MTV VMAs, Kanye took the mic from Swift as she was accepting her reward and since then she has been the subject of a lot of Ye's diss tracks over the years. Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife, has also allegedly played a role in the feud between Swift and the rapper.

Zach Bryan Apologizes To Taylor Swift Over X Post

Bryan's comments did not go over well with the Swifies — Taylor's die-hard fanbase — and he has since deactivated his X account. The “Sun To Me” singer took to Instagram to apologize to Swift and those who were offended by his post.

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night,” Bryan wrote on Instagram. “I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong.”

“I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often,” he added.

“Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it,” he wrote confirming that he will be off of the app for awhile. “I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I p—ed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!”

Lastly, he emphasized that he meant no harm to Swift and praised her contributions to the music industry. Before becoming the pop star she is today, Swift was a country music singer herself.

“I never want anyone to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever. .. I’ve been going through a hard time in my own life and I think I was projecting a little. To be completely honest, it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor. I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music.” He then twice repeated the phrase “Don’t drink and tweet!