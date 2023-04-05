Nantes host Lyon in a single-leg Coupe de France semis match! Read our Coupe de France odds series with this Nantes-Lyon prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The hosts want to put an end to their four-game losing skid by capturing a win on home turf. They were recently defeated by Reims 0-3 at home.

Lyon is enjoying a still active six-game unbeaten run in all tournaments. They are looking to build from their recent 0-1 win in their visit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Here are the Nantes-Lyon soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Coupe de France Odds: Nantes-Lyon Odds

FC Nantes: +400

Olympique Lyonnais: -165

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -130

How to Watch Nantes vs. Lyon

TV: Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 2

Stream: DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Nantes Can Beat Lyon

The hosts are the defending champions of the French Cup, and it is quite remarkable that they made it to the semifinals once again. It is a hard competition to win, and with Nantes having all sorts of problems in the league, their great form in the Cup has not been unnoticed. Nantes is ranked 14th in the French Ligue 1, tallying 30 points with a 6-12-11 record.

Les Canaris are low on confidence following a heavy 3-0 loss to Reims, and it is no wonder the bookies see them as underdogs in the French Cup clash. In addition, Nantes only has a 4-6-4 record at home in Ligue 1, the 13th-best record among 20 French teams.

To go undefeated in a single-game elimination tournament for almost two years is something that every Nantes fan is proud off and will be hoping that the streak can be continued. To get back to this stage, Antoine Kombouare and company had to face AF Virois (0-2), Thaon (0-0; 2-4 on penalties), Angers (1-1, 2-4 on penalties), and Lens (2-1). Andy Delort leads the team with two goals in this competition, while Mostafa Mohamed, Evan Guessand, and Florent Mollet have nicked in one goal each.

The home side has Jaouen Hadjam, Charles Traore, and Quentin Merlin injured. Midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy is pushing for a start. Kombouare will likely use his 4-2-3-1 formation. Andy Dellort will likely take a central striker position while Mollet and Moussa Sissoko are pushing for attacking roles.

Why Lyon Can Beat Nantes

Lyon fans were hoping that their club would once again play in the Champions League next season, especially after the return of star striker Alexandre Lacazette. Unfortunately for them, it will not happen. The Coupe de France is the only trophy left to be won, but it is also the last chance for Lyon to qualify for some of Europe’s competitions. Lyon sits ninth in the Ligue 1 standings, eight points away from current fifth-placers Lille.

Les Gones did well to shock PSG at Parc des Princes in the Ligue 1 derby, and seeing that they are eager to save the season by going all the way in Coupe de France, we believe that there is a big value in betting on Alexandre Lacazette and Co. The Lions faced Metz (2-1), Chambery Savoie Foot (0-3), Lille (2-2, 4-2 on penalties), and Grenoble Foot 38 (2-1) before reaching this stage. Lyon aims to get a win in their travel, as their 6-3-6 road record in Ligue 1 is good for seventh place in France.

Sweden forward Amin Sarr limped off with an injury at the weekend, which means Bradley Barcola is likely to step up. Malo Gusto is the only injury casualty for the team. Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is at risk for suspension after picking four yellow cards. Lacazette leads the team with four Coupe de France goals while Barcola has two. Rayan Cherki and Jeffinho have one goal each in this tourney.

Laurent Blanc will likely employ a 3-4-1-2 formation for his squad. Lacazette and Barcola are first-choice options as forwards while Tagliafico, Thiago Mendes, Johann Lepenant, and Sael Kumbedi will have deeper midfield roles. Castello Lukeba, Dejan Lovren, and Sinaly Diomande are the staple back-three for OL. Tete, who has six goals in Ligue 1, is also expected to bring some offensive value to the team.

Final Nantes-Lyon Prediction & Pick

Nantes will be trying its best to hold its ground on its home turf. Nantes has just won three of the last 20 match-ups against Lyon, while Kombouare has only won twice over Blanc in their last 10 head-to-head matches. Both teams have been finding goals as of late but Les Gones has a slight edge over La Maison Jaune.

Final Nantes-Lyon Prediction & Pick: Lyon (-165), Over 2.5 goals (-108)