The Dallas Cowboys need to get Dak Prescott more weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft. Outside of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys’ pass-catching corps left a lot to be desired in the 2022 season. That needs to change for Dallas to be true contenders in 2023. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Utah TE Dalton Kincaid made a strong case to be a first-round pick, and should be on the board when Jerry Jones and company pick at No. 26. Here is why a Dalton Kincaid Cowboys pick is a perfect fit.

Dalton Kincaid is a perfect fit for the Cowboys roster in NFL Draft

The Cowboys had an interesting statistical season in 2022. The offense was third in scoring but 10th in yards gained. They were eighth in rushing yards but 14th in passing yards.

That last stat is, in large part, because of the players Dak Prescott was throwing to in 2022.

CeeDee Lamb is a top-10 wider receiver in the league, without question. And he played like it last season, catching 107 balls for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. After that, though, there was a major drop-off at the WR position.

Noah Brown was the team’s second-leading WR in 2022, with 43 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns. After that, it was the disappointing Michael Gallup — coming off a major knee injury — with 39 catches for 424 yards and four TDs. Finally, the fourth-best WR on the Cowboys was T.Y. Hilton, who signed late in the season and contributed seven grabs for 121 yards.

Having a WR4 who has just seven catches on the season is terrible.

Prescott did make up for some of the wide receiver deficiencies by throwing to the tight ends and backs. TE Dalton Schultz was the team’s second-leading pass-catcher with 57 catches, 577 yards, and five TDs. And RB Tony Pollard and TE Jake Ferguson came in right under Brown and Gallup.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, Schultz, Brown, and Hilton are all free agents, and there’s a chance the team loses all three. That means the team must up its pass-catching game in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are some interesting WR options at the end of the first round this season, with players like Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba possibly available. However, all these players have question marks.

At No. 26 in the NFL draft, the best pass-catcher available might be Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Las Vegas native played 31 college games for the Utes and made 107 catches for 1,414 yards with 16 touchdowns.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Kincaid came in at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, which is good size for the athleticism he put on tape in college. However, the TE didn’t fully solidify his draft position, as he opted out of the NFL Scouting Combine drills. He will test at his Pro Day in Salt Lake City.

No matter what happens at the Pro Day after the NFL Scouting Combine, Kincaid will likely be the second or third tight end drafted.

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer is the best all-around player at the position in the 2023 NFL Draft. He blocks well and is a sure-handed pass-catcher, although not incredibly explosive in the passing game. Georgia TE Darnell Washington is raw, but at 6-foot-7, 264 pounds, he could become dominant with the right development. Finally, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is a great athlete but needs to polish his football skills.

As for Kincaid, he profiles as a move tight end similar to Zach Ertz. He is an excellent route-runner, and his fantastic hands and a wide catch radius. He needs to improve as a blocker, but the team that takes him in the NFL draft likely won’t line him up at the end of the line on run plays all that often.

The best way to explain Dalton Kincaid is that he is a supersized wide receiver who is listed as a tight end. If a Dalton Kincaid Cowboys union happens, that is how the team will use him.

In Dallas, Kincaid immediately becomes the No. 2 target in the passing game next to Lamb. And with a superstar lined up next to him, a Dalton Kincaid-Cowboys offense will give him 1,000-yard potential right off the bat.

New Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will love Kincaid, too. In his time with the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, and Seattle Seahawks the OC never had a tight end as talented as Kincaid.

Without a WR2 who is guaranteed to be an excellent complement to Lamb, Dalton Kincaid is the best fit for the Cowboys’ roster with the No. 26 pick.