The Dallas Cowboys pulled out an impressive win versus the New Orleans Saints. However, the victory almost escaped their grasp after two crucial penalties by defensive end Randy Gregory.

The Cowboys were able to overcome his costly mistakes to secure the 13-10 win. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli says the team has since forgiven Gregory, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk:

“I just talked to him about it,” Marinelli said. “He had a little adversity. I don’t want to be any more than that. Now, we let it go; we learn; and we move forward. That’s important. We all make mistakes. He’s got to now put it behind him and go. That’s what I want him to do.”

Head coach Jason Garrett added that he is confident that Gregory can bounce back.

“Two bad plays,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Obviously running into the kicker was huge and gave them another bite of the apple, another possession, after we’d made a stop. And then, we make a huge play — a sack fumble — and I guess they said he lined up offsides, so obviously that took that huge play away. Those are significant plays. Those are two turnovers if you think about it. But Randy is going about it the right way. He’s working hard. He’ll learn from those, and he’ll get better going forward.”

It is encouraging to see that the Cowboys are not holding Gregory’s mistakes against him. Even if they nearly cost them the game. He accrued three penalties for 34 yards in the second half, however, none it was the two late in the game that could have had dire consequences.

Dallas had two opportunities to put the game away. Gregory made his first blunder after roughing the punter on fourth down. He was then called offsides which negated a sack-fumble later on third down. The fact that the Cowboys’ defense was still able to shut down quarterback Drew Brees is nothing short of remarkable.

Despite his mistakes, Gregory is an integral part of this formidable Dallas front. They managed to shut down one of the most high-powered offenses in the league to register their fourth straight win. It is also safe to assume that Gregory will be much more disciplined down the final stretch of the season.