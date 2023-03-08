Another year has passed without the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl. Obviously, that won’t sit well with their fanbase, which truly craves titles. The next few months will be filled with speculation about what the Cowboys can or will do to improve their chances next season. Despite their success in 2022, the Cowboys have several weaknesses that must be addressed in the offseason. One of those areas is at wide receiver. Here we’ll look at the one free agent who can help fill the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest offseason need in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

The Cowboys have their No. 1 wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb. However, they need a player capable of producing like a No. 2. They believe they have that in Michael Gallup. The thing is that he didn’t produce like one this past season as he was less than a year removed from a torn ACL. The hope is that he’ll be much improved in 2023.

Of course, Dallas just can’t count solely on hope. Franchise QB Dak Prescott needs more weapons around him now, and the Cowboys need to be aggressive. They can do this in free agency. Alternatively, they can also go the trade route like their rivals in Philadelphia did to acquire AJ Brown. Of course, there’s also the NFL Draft, where maybe the Cowboys can draft a WR as early as the first round in April. What’s clear is that the Cowboys must address the position if they expect to get beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Let’s look at the one free agent who can help fill the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest offseason need.

WR Parris Campbell

The top priority for the Dallas Cowboys is to keep free-agent running back Tony Pollard and to upgrade their cornerbacks. However, while these tasks are important, they are not as exciting to discuss as the possibility of a partnership between the Cowboys and a new WR. Again, keep in mind that the Cowboys made a big mistake by trading away veteran receiver Amari Cooper last year. Now, they need to find a legitimate pairing for CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys believe they have the right personnel in place, including a No. 1 receiver in Lamb. They also have a strong offensive line. Still, Dallas has to make some decisions, including at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard. In addition, quarterback Dak Prescott will need to improve his accuracy in hitting pass-catchers in stride. This can allow for more yards after the catch in their offensive scheme. It’s a good thing then that the team’s head coach, Mike McCarthy, has a track record of helping quarterbacks improve in this area.

Once again, this brings us to the team’s need for good pass-catchers. Take note that Dallas has shown in the past that they will re-sign some of their own players and sit on their hands while other teams take swings at putting competitive teams over the top. Keep in mind that when looking at the Cowboys’ current makeup, several players come to mind in terms of potentially helping the squad. For one, DaRon Payne is the perfect fit, while if Dallas lets both Elliott and Pollard walk, David Montgomery could be a wise investment. However former Indianapolis Colts wideout Campbell offers an intriguing blend of draft pedigree and speed. Unfortunately, that’s been hidden behind a lengthy injury history. Still, we feel like going after him is the type of move Dallas should make.

According to @NextGenStats, Parris Campbell was the fastest ball carrier on a given play last season, clocking in at a WHOPPING 22.11 MPH in week 18. WOW 👀 Will the Colts resign him? pic.twitter.com/odCcsbKTFW — The Colts Cast (@thecoltscast) March 1, 2023

Remember that the Colts had a difficult 2022 season. They had disappointing performances from quarterback Matt Ryan and the firing of head coach Frank Reich. The Colts replaced him with Jeff Saturday, a former NFL player with no coaching experience. The team struggled to a 4-11-1 record, with their offense ranked 29th in the league.

Despite the team’s struggles, fourth-year receiver Parris Campbell emerged as a dependable player. He tallied 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns last season. His longest reception was 49 yards with a 9.9 yards-per-catch average. Campbell has battled injuries throughout his career but has been healthy last year. He played 17 games in 2022, which was the first time he played a complete season. He has actually become one of the Colts’ better receivers.

Campbell would then be a good addition to the Cowboys, who are again, looking to shore up their receivers corps. Adding Campbell would be a good move as they continue to build around Dak Prescott next season. Also, Campbell’s projected market value of just $2.5 million annually would be a cost-effective addition for the Cowboys. With Campbell in tow, Prescott would already have found his legitimate WR2 option.