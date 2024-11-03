The Dallas Cowboys are once again left picking up the pieces following a frustrating loss. They dropped to 3-5 through the first eight games of the 2024 season, falling to the Atlanta Falcons by a 27-21 final score.

Not only did they lose on the scoreboard, but the Cowboys also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exited with a shoulder injury. To say that the Cowboys are in dire straits right now would be an understatement.

Following the game, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared to imply to reporters that he was open to making a move ahead of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline, suggesting that they “have some things in the mix“, via Nick Harris on X.

“We’ll probably do a couple things this week,” he said. “I’m a long way from being dismayed about this team this year.”

The Cowboys will next face their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, at AT&T Stadium next Sunday. Fans will be closely watching to see whether the team stands pat or makes an addition ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Jerry Jones promised the Cowboys would go “all in” during the offseason

After last season’s disappointing playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jones promised his team would go “all-in” during the offseason—not only to make it back to the playoffs but to push further and make a deep postseason run, via NFL.com.

“We feel great about what we've been in free agency,” Jones said in April. “All-in. All-in. All-in. We're all-in with these young guys. We're all-in with this draft.”

“You may be working on it and not moving anything but your eyebrows,” Jones continued. “Who in the world would think that we're not working on it? I work on it at 2 in the morning sometimes. What your actual question is (is) why don't you have something done and negotiated and put in the drawer?”

However, the Cowboys made minimal moves, including bringing back former first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott, who was designated a healthy scratch against the Falcons.