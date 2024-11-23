“No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot. We think Cooper (Rush) gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see (Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table. And then, of course, long term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak (Prescott) for the long term,” Jones said, according to beat reporter Jon Machota

Let's be frank, this is not a serious statement. It was said, because that's what the Cowboys have to say right now, but the Cowboys don't really feel Rush gives them the best chance to win right now. Sure, before this season, Rush had seemed to be a strong replacement quarterback. His record was 5-1 in games in which he had to play in lieu of Dak Prescott, but that was a few years ago.

Now? He's 0-2 as a starter in 2024 and the Cowboys have been outscored 68-16 in those two games. In his first start of 2024, against the Philadelphia Eagles, he threw for a total of 45 yards. This is an NFL quarterback? Throwing for just 45 yards is unacceptable in every level outside of Pop Warner, and we're to believe that the Jones family is confident that Rush gives the Cowboys the best chance to win?

In his second game, against the Houston Texans, Rush did throw for 354 yards and a touchdown, but that was on 32-of-55 passing and he threw an interception. He also lost the ball while trying to throw, which led to this play, which was truly bush league.

The Cowboys aren't serious about winning in 2024

The truth of the matter is that Rush just won't cut it anymore, but acting like Trey Lance is some savior in waiting is silly as well. Lance was selected No. 3 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft and they traded him to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, which goes to show you how much value he had lost as a quarterback between April 2021 and August 2023. Lance saw action against the Eagles and completed just 4-of-6 passes for 21 yards and an interception.

These aren't serious quarterbacks, but the truth of the matter is that the Cowboys aren't seriously trying to win games anymore. If they were, bringing in Jones for a flyer for the rest of this season would make sense.

Yes, the team that gave him a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2023 just cut him. And yes, the Cowboys would have to pick up the remaining $11.8 million he's guaranteed in 2024 by picking him up on waivers, but they do have cap space and that money is nothing for Jones and the Cowboys if they were serious about winning in 2024.

But they're not, and frankly, that makes sense. At 3-7 and with seven games left, they're not pulling this season back from the brink. At the time of this writing, the Cowboys have a less than one-percent chance of making the 2024 NFL Playoffs. In the meantime, they're certainly in the mix for a Top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and they have a 35.4% chance of landing in the Top 5.

If Jones is serious about running it back with Prescott in 2024, and he is because he signed the quarterback through 2028, there's no world in which paying $11.8 million to potentially win a few more games with Daniel Jones at quarterback would make more sense than “tanking” the rest of this season and trying to get the best pick in the upcoming draft possible.

That's not even touching on the possibility that head coach Mike McCarthy should have been fired weeks ago. Jones says he hasn't lost the locker room, but anyone with a modicum of NFL sense knows that the Cowboys have given up on McCarthy.

The Cowboys won't admit it, but this is a soft rebuild now and Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, or Daniel Jones aren't the answer. Prescott may not even be the answer either, but that's for another time.