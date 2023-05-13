The NFL’s 2023 football schedule has sparked a playful Twitter brawl between Dallas Cowboys’ defensive sensation Micah Parsons and Miami Dolphins’ speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. While the Twitter banter is light-hearted, the upcoming face-off will undoubtedly be intense.

Parsons was first to set the scene. The defensive standout, fresh off winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, recently tweeted his appreciation for guidance from NFL veteran Andrew Whitworth, highlighting the importance of learning from the accomplished.

Responding with a dash of wit, Hill, known for his speed and stellar 2022 performance of 119 catches, 1,710 yards, and nine touchdowns, asked if Parsons had become a motivational speaker.

so now you motivational speaker ? I’m confused https://t.co/OeyYeH08cr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

Unfazed, Parsons humorously warned Hill to keep his “Twitter fingers” in check, hinting that Hill’s quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, could pay the price on the field.

He added, “I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There’s only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!”

😂😂😂😂 yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!! https://t.co/0WRmyAFiJ3 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

Micah Parsons has quickly become a force to be reckoned with during his two seasons with the Cowboys.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year winner, Parsons has 106 solo tackles, 43 assists, 26.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries under his belt in two NFL seasons.

Parsons, now weighing in at 251 pounds, is prepping for more snaps at defensive end in 2023, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

With his incredible speed and rapidly improving play recognition, Parsons will undoubtedly be a formidable opponent on defense for Hill and the Dolphins.

Hill has expressed his intention to retire after the 2025 season. The NFL world is well aware of Hill’s explosive playmaking ability, and he’ll surely put on a show against the Cowboys.

As the anticipation for this spirited Christmas Eve game builds, fans are eager to see who will come out on top between these two NFL superstars.

Will it be Micah Parsons, the Grinch who stole Christmas, or Tyreek Hill, the lightning-fast playmaker? Only time will tell.