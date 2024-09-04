While this season could be huge for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott amidst the conversation around him receiving a contract extension, there are some that believe he is not worth top dollar. Criticism has always been shot the way of Prescott, but one person who won't stand for it is wide Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks says he takes it “personally” when he hears disrespect thrown the way of his teammate according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“It's blasphemy, it's unbelievable,” Cooks said Wednesday. “The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team. He can't do it all by himself. A lot of those great quarterbacks that I've been with, Tom (Brady) and Drew (Brees), don't get me wrong, they won a lot of games, won a lot of Super Bowls, but they had a lot of help around them as well, right?”

“Us players around (Dak) also got to step up,” Cooks continued. “So when we hear that disrespect, I take that personally and as his teammates we should take that personally, because at the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one.”

The latest involving the Cowboys and Dak Prescott

This could be an interesting situation regarding Prescott as one of the domino pieces in CeeDee Lab received a four-year, $136 million deal from the Cowboys. Plus, Prescott can be a free agent by the end of this upcoming season as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about what he wants to see from the quarterback heading into this season.

“You could easily say, if you hadn't seen it by now, you haven't seen it,” Jones said. “Needing to see, I just gave an explanation where when you look at a situation, you've also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?' Dak’s situation right now, for me, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Prescott's response was rather interesting as he basically wrote off what Jones said saying that he has “stopped” taking into account his comments.

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things [Jones] says to the media a long time ago,” Prescott said. “It really doesn't hold weight with me.”

The Cowboys open the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 when they take on the Cleveland Browns.