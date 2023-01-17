There are plenty of reasons for the Dallas Cowboys to celebrate. After all, they just thumped Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night to score a ticket to the NFC Divisional Round. But it was not all fun and games for the Cowboys against the Bucs, especially for kicker Brett Maher, who botched not one, not two, not three (*checks note), but four extra-kick attempts in the contest.

It was an unbelievable series of botched kicks for Brett Maher that people collectively wondered on social media whether it was a clear example of what “yips” is. Enter Merriam-Webster, which shed clarity as to what exactly that condition is while the Cowboys-Buccaneers game was still ongoing.

yips | noun | a state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action

While Merriam-Webster did not drop any name in that tweet, you pretty much have a good idea of what drove its social media team to suddenly gave a terse academic explanation of what yips is out of nowhere.

Fortunately for Maher and the Cowboys, his missed kicks were not even close to costing them a victory over the Buccaneers. The Cowboys came away with a 31-14 victory, with quarterback Dak Prescott putting together one of the greatest games of his NFL career. Prescott passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns while completing 25 of his 33 throws. He also rushed for a touchdown with 24 yards on seven carries.

Maher did convert on his last attempt at an extra kick, so hopefully, it stays that way for him going forward.