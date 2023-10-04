Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023 season. Currently sitting at 3-1, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense have mostly been on top of their game to open up the campaign; however, the one area where Dallas has (lots of) room to improve has been their red zone offense, which has left much to be desired thus far.

Former Cowboys offensive lineman turned analyst Brian Baldinger recently broke down some footage that relayed the Cowboys' 2023 struggles in the red zone.

.@dallascowboys red zone offense has been a Dead Zone during the first month. Cant beat the @49ers like this. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/6mwHnXH6hH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 2, 2023

“You can't make this stuff up, this red zone offense,” said Baldinger at one point in the video. “This red zone offense, you can't do this to San Francisco. You do this against San Francisco, you're not going to win.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The San Francisco 49ers are the Cowboys' next opponent. The 49ers currently sit with the Philadelphia Eagles as the only undefeated teams remaining in both the NFC and the NFL as a whole. It was of course San Francisco who eliminated the Cowboys from last year's postseason in the divisional round.

In that game, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense struggled mightily, culminating in a 19-12 victory for the 49ers. While moving the ball up and down the field has been no issue for Dallas in this current season, they will certainly need to get the ball into the end zone when they take on the 49ers' vaunted defensive unit on Sunday.

That game is set to kick off at 8:20 PM ET on October 8 from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.