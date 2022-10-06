CeeDee Lamb’s blunt message after worrying Cowboys’ Week 5 injury update

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was added to the injury report ahead of the Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s not worrying about his availability just yet. Via Jon Machota, Lamb told reporters that he fully expects to be on the field come Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb said there are no injury concerns with him: “I’m fine. I’m ready.” He said his GPS numbers have been high pic.twitter.com/388bPGcicx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2022

Lamb was a DNP at Thursday’s practice but the reasoning for his absence was not specified. When asked about the nature of his injury, Lamb remained tight-lipped but indicated he’d be all systems go for Sunday’s clash with the Rams, during which he can expect to see a lot of Jalen Ramsey.

“I’m fine. I’m ready,” said Lamb when asked about his injury.

It’s unclear specifically what Lamb is dealing with, but his confidence about his status for Week 5 bodes well for the Cowboys. With Cooper Rush set to start his fourth consecutive game under center, the Cowboys will need as many weapons available for the backup quarterback, who remains undefeated in his stint as the starter.

The Cowboys are hopeful that Dak Prescott will return from his hand injury in time for Week 6. Having Lamb at full health for Prescott’s return would certainly be ideal for the Cowboys.

Through four games this year, CeeDee Lamb has caught 23 passes on 42 targets for a total of 288 yards and 2 touchdowns. After a rough outing in Week 1, Lamb has registered at least 75 yards in the previous three contests, serving as Rush’s most reliable weapon as he gets accustomed to life a starter. Lamb has touchdowns in each of the last two games and will look to be on the field and healthy in order to extend that streak against the Rams on Sunday.