Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's holdout is over after agreeing to a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the team. With Lamb locked in for the future, the next thing on the Cowboys checklist is to get an extension done with Dak Prescott. Lamb knows how important Prescott is to the Cowboys' success, and after signing his contract, he had strong support for his quarterback.

“You look at our numbers together, they're at the top of the charts,” Lamb said. “I have no doubt that they're going to get a deal done. We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here too. So, let's just get this under control and kill the speculation, and let's go win.”

Prescott and Lamb have had a lot of success together, and the stats show it. Last season, Prescott finished second in MVP voting after throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Lamb had the best season of his career last year, catching 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If the Cowboys want to continue to be successful and somehow get over their postseason hump, having those two offensive weapons will be very important.

Will Dak Prescott, Cowboys come to a contract agreement?

With the Dallas Cowboys getting a deal done with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott should be next in line, but the question is when will it get done. There's a chance that the Cowboys could wait until after the season to sign him to an extension, but if he has another good season, his price may go up. That might leave the Cowboys in a sticky situation, especially if he asks for more money than he's asking for now.

Prescott could be willing to bet himself and wait until the end of the season for an extension, but if has an underwhelming year, there's no doubt that he might not have much leverage than he has currently.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones mentioned earlier in August that talks had been cordial, and that they were looking to get deals done with Prescott, Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

“Obviously you plan for Dak and you plan for CeeDee,” Jones said “The negotiations remain very cordial and everybody's goal is to be a Cowboy in the future and come up with solutions to the challenges of their contracts come up with those solutions that make it to where one we can have all three [Prescott, Lamb and Micah Parsons] of them and two we can put a good team around them.”

Prescott has already said that he's open to playing somewhere else in his career, and if the Cowboys wait too long to make a move, there's a chance that he could be in a new jersey next season.