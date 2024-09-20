The Dallas Cowboys should be good to go in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens as CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are good to go after being limited in practice this week.

Lamb and Diggs missed practice on Sept. 19 but were limited participants the following day. Lamb was dealing with an ankle injury, while Diggs had a foot injury. After practice, Lamb spoke about his game status.

“Ankle is cool,” Lamb said Thursday. “It was sore yesterday, so I took a day [on Wednesday].”

The Cowboys are going to need both of their stars on defense as they're set to take on a team that's looking for their first win of the season.

Cowboys healthy going into Week 3

It looks like CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were not seriously hurt, and they'll be able to go in Week 3. Lamb is the top option on the Cowboys' offense, and they'll need him against the Baltimore Ravens, a team known for their defense. Dak Prescott and Lamb have already connected for a touchdown this season, and they'll be looking to do that more times this season, but health will play a factor in that.

For the Cowboys' defense, Diggs is their best cornerback, and he'll have the duty to cover the Ravens' best receiver. The Cowboys are still waiting for their other top cornerback, DaRon Bland, to return from injury, and signs are pointing that he'll be back soon.

With all of the injuries piling up around the league just three weeks into the season, it's a positive sign for the Cowboys to be able to still have their key players healthy. The Cowboys are also a team looking to be among the top in the NFC at the end of the year, so health will be very important for them, even early in the season.