Colin Cowherd was brutally honest on the current state of the Dallas Cowboys. After their emotional loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys now sit at 3-4 and are currently riding a two-game losing streak. Dak Prescott and company are now closer to the last-place Giants in the NFC East standings than the division-leading Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys' situation was hit with a wild comparison by Colin Cowherd of “The Herd.”

“Outside of Boeing, has any major brand fallen harder and faster in the last 12 months than the Dallas Cowboys,” said the sports media personality.

The multinational corporation has had a terrible year to say the least. Comparing the two is definitely a brutal shot on Cowherd's part towards the Cowboys and their prospects going forward.

Cowboys have had a very rough season

Despite their brutal, season-ending loss to the Green Packers in the playoffs, the Cowboys were the two seed in the NFC last year during the regular season. Returning most of their roster from last year, expectations were very high for this franchise heading into this year. Especially after star QB Dak Prescott agreed to a contract extension right before Week 1.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Dallas in their fifth year under head coach Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys are currently the 13th seed in the NFC. Even worse, the team is two games behind the seventh seed the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the main reasons why the franchise has struggled so much this season is due to a significant dip on the offensive side of things.

Behind an All-Pro year from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' offense led the NFL in scoring with 29.9 points per game last season. That number has dropped by more than eight points in 2024. Dallas now ranks as the 22nd highest-scoring offense at 21.4 points per game. The two main weaknesses being Prescott's interception woes combined with the worst rushing attack in the NFL.

Going forward, Dallas' schedule does not get any easier. The next four games come against top seven seeds in their respective conferences. In Week 9, Mike McCarthy and company travel to Atlanta to play the NFC South-leading Falcons. After that comes a two-game home stand against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

Those two games are followed by a visit to the nation's capital against the Washington Commanders, whose franchise is trending in a completely different direction. There's still plenty of time for the Cowboys to right the ship this season, but “America's team” needs to to fix their issues immediately. If not, they will continue prove critics like Cowherd right.