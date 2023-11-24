The Dallas Cowboys put an end to a wild streak on Thanksgiving with a home win over the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved their record on the 2023-24 season to a lofty 8-3 with a resounding home win over their NFC East divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders. Although the Cowboys were the slightest bit sluggish in the first half of this one, a traditional Thanksgiving day home game, the Commanders were no match for their opponents after the teams returned from the locker room, with Dallas ultimately winning by a 45-10 final margin.

As hard as it may be to believe, the Commanders actually did a lot of things well in this game. In fact, entering the Thanksgiving showdown with Dallas, teams over the last 25 NFL seasons had posted a combined record of 57-0 when recording one hundred or more rushing yards, 250 or more passing yards, 35 or more minutes of time of possession, no more than 25 yards in penalties, and no more than one turnover, per OptaSTATS on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The Commanders checked all of those boxes on Thursday afternoon… and lost by 35.

It's truly a testament to the Cowboys' dominance that a team can play what is essentially a flawless game and still not come even close to competing with Dallas. Of course, the Cowboys haven't been flawless themselves this season, as they currently trail the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the lead in the division as well as the NFC as a whole.

Up next for Dallas is another Thursday home game, this time against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30.