Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has endured some ups and downs over the years. He is a talented quarterback, but interceptions and playoffs struggles have been problematic. Prescott has received support from the Cowboys nonetheless. Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones recently addressed a potential Prescott contract extension, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“He’s under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season,” Jones said. “Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback.”

Cowboys' Jones: “Dak will be our quarterback”

Jones didn't necessarily commit to a long-term contract extension with Dak Prescott. He did, however, express confidence in Prescott's future with the team.

Prescott, 30, has been Dallas' QB since 2016. He won the Rookie of the Year award during the '16 campaign and made his first Pro Bowl selection. Prescott has made one Pro Bowl squad since, but inconsistency has been a factor throughout his career.

Prescott led the league in interceptions during the 2022 season with a mark of 15. He added 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air. Prescott's performance led some to question his future with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott's 2023 season

Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 4-2 record in 2023. Still, his numbers don't exactly jump off the page. He's thrown for six touchdowns and has been picked off four times so far. Prescott has also recorded 1,333 passing yards.

The Cowboys are hoping for an improved performance from their QB. Prescott likely isn't in danger of losing his job, but Dallas will have big decisions to make following the season. If Prescott wants to stay in Dallas, which may not even be the case, he needs to perform better.

Dallas heads into their bye fresh off a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. They will play the other team from LA, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 8. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will look to maintain their momentum in that contest.